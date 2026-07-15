Lettters for Tuesday, July 15

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Local AI abuse

“Victory Media has always operated with integrity and has sought to do the right thing for its clients, partners, and the people we work with”? That statement is proved false by the evidence provided in The Spokesman-Review article, (“Fred’s Appliance sued over use of AI likeness,” July 2). They took Ms. George’s likeness without her permission in order to create an ad that neither then for Fred’s Appliances compensated her using that license. They didn’t tell her, they didn’t involve her, they hid the work and it wasn’t until she saw an ad that she found out.

This is a critical problem with the use of AI. Most LLMs have been trained with stolen intellectual property, and the people now using AI are following that pattern. Minimizing other people’s rights to maximize personal profits is the goal. All companies need profit but maximizing it at others’ expense shouldn’t be allowed.

Hopefully the law will protect her. This shows it isn’t a problem with only billionaires and “elites,” it’s local and it is a threat.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Abundant racism at Hoopfest

I am a long time Spokane resident, moving to the West Side of the state upon retirement. Our team has played in Hoopfest the past three years. The boys that participated play on the Sumner High School Basketball team.

This year Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane and the surrounding area, has lived up to its reputation of being full -blown racist. Our team included four mixed-race boys. Our last match was played against a team named “The White Boys.” They wanted to fight instead of playing basketball. It was more a brawl with our boys getting pushed and shoved resulting in a bloody nose and teeth from being slammed into a metal stand. There were many fouls from that team, but the referee declined to call them. They would have never gotten away with this behavior in a regular basketball game. In addition, when our team won a previous match, the other team was listed as the winner.

It makes me sad to see this and the willingness of the Hoopfest authorities to go along with a name for a team that already creates a hostile environment. The extreme political situation that this nation is already facing does not need more animosity on a supposedly friendly basketball court. Please do better. We left with a feeling of “Why return to this?”

Betsy Ward

Lake Tapps, Washington

Keep Spokane libraries strong

Spokane’s library system needs help. City leaders should support its request for $2.3 million in bridge funding to address a projected 2027 budget shortfall. Without it, the library will be forced to reduce hours and services.

I’ve relied on Spokane libraries since my early visits to the old Manito Branch. Like many residents, I see the library as a basic part of living in this community.

Spokane has long supported education, from public schools to the University District. The library is part of that same commitment, providing access to information, technology, and learning for people of all ages.

At a time when access to information is increasingly challenged, maintaining strong public libraries matters. Supporting this funding request is a practical step to ensure Spokane’s library system remains available to everyone.

Marilyn Langbehn

Spokane