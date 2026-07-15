Lionel Messi, Argentina back in World Cup final after stunning comeback over England

By Tim Spiers, Oliver Kay </p><p>and Felipe Cardenas The Athletic

ATLANTA – Lionel Messi and Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday after they scored twice in six minutes and 24 seconds at the end of a ferocious semifinal to break England hearts.

England had led from the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon and looked set for a first final since 1966 but as they dropped deeper and deeper, Enzo Fernandez curled in a stunning equalizer from outside the box on 85 minutes and then substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home in the second minute of stoppage time, with Messi assisting both goals. He now has 65 World Cup assists an all-time record.

“I dreamed it, I swear. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score. I told him that I was going to come on and I was going to win it,” Martinez said. “I can tell you this team keeps showing what it’s made of.”

It was a game that began in fury and ended in chaos, with Argentina now scoring 11 times from the 75th minute onwards at this tournament.

The two teams had not played for 21 years but the build-up to the game focused on the bitter conflicts of the past, including World Cup controversies and the Falklands War, which is referenced in songs sung by Argentina players and fans.

Argentina made a physical start to the contest and the first flashpoint came when England midfielder Elliot Anderson was hit from behind by Enzo Fernandez, with Jude Bellingham suggesting to U.S. referee Ismail Elfath that his teammate had been struck in the back of the head with an arm.

No action was taken at that point but the aggression continued with 12 fouls and no shots in the opening 30 minutes of the game – a record for a World Cup match according to Opta (whose records run to 1966) – before Anderson was booked for bringing down Messi and Lisandro Martinez saw yellow for holding back Morgan Rogers.

The game opened up in the second half with England taking the lead when Gordon steered in Morgan Rogers’ cross from the right on 55 minutes and then relying on a super Djed Spence challenge and two very good Jordan Pickford saves to hold onto the lead.

But that resistance couldn’t last, Argentina and Messi took greater and greater control with Fernandez crashing in the equalizer and Lautaro Martinez completing an incredible comeback.

“I’m gutted for the team, the staff, the fans,” England captain Harry Kane said. “We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every bit of blood, sweat and tears. To fall short like we did is just gutting.”

Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. England will play France in the bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday.

Can Messi win another World Cup?

There was a moment, with seven minutes remaining, when Lionel Messi found himself racing back towards the halfway line with Nico O’Reilly, 18 years his junior, to retrieve a loose ball. He got there first – just – but he looked exhausted by the effort. Argentina were 1-0 down and his pursuit of a second World Cup seemed to be drifting to an unsatisfactory end.

He had made relatively little impact on the game. There were moments of skill and invention – there are always those moments – but England’s defenders had contained his threat.

And then, as against Egypt here last week, Messi took control. He didn’t score either goal, but he made them both, drawing defenders too him and picking out an unmarked Enzo Fernandez to score from distance for the equalizer and then producing a wonderful cross – with his right foot, no less – to pick out Lautaro Martinez for the winner.

People used to say of Messi that he couldn’t deliver for Argentina when the pressure was on. What a joke that sounds like now. His quest for a second World Cup title will culminate in Sunday’s final against Spain at MetLife Stadium. At times it seems written in the stars, but no, Messi writes his own scripts. – Oliver Kay

What did Argentina get right?

Argentina were not the disorganized and lackluster team we saw throughout the knockout stage. Scaloni’s side were highly organized against England and relatively clean on the ball. It’s attack came to life after Gordon’s 55th minute goal. The goal Argentina conceded, though, was error-filled. Nicolas Tagliafico’s wild attempt to clear Kane’s long ball fell to Declan Rice who then found a wide open Reece James. His service was poorly read by Nahuel Molina, which allowed Gordon to slip through and finish from close range.

But England made a surprising decision to sit back and allow Argentina to take hold of the match. When Enzo Fernandez’s long-distance strike sailed past Jordan Pickford for the equalizer, the shift in momentum was fully established. Messi, who had been relatively contained, understood that England had essentially given up on trying to play. Messi found the ball where he is most effective: near the opponent’s penalty area. He got his touches and his teammates buzzed around him.

Mac Allister hit the post which sent a warning to Tuchel’s side. Then, Messi received the ball in a wide channel. Took on his defender and sent a perfect cross with his right foot that Lautaro Martinez headed home. The comeback was complete. The Argentina fans inside Atlanta Stadium rejoiced as if they knew the inevitable would happen. Argentina had done it again. The defending world champions, who have looked like a team on their last legs, will play for a second consecutive World Cup title on Sunday. – Felipe Cardenas

What did England get wrong?

England have endured devastating World Cup semi-final heartache in years gone by, but this one perhaps felt even worse than ever before.

Back in 1990 they lost to West Germany on penalties in crushing circumstances, but had chased the game for the most part and grabbed a late equalizer in a match they were underdogs for.

In 2018 they led for much of the game against Croatia before being pegged back from the 68th minute onwards in a tournament they were never expected to win.

Here? To be 1-0 up in the 85th minute and having looked like the more competent side, well, to lose was almost beyond words.

The game was England’s. They had overcome Argentina’s brutal physical approach, they were in the lead and they looked defensively sturdy. Argentina looked pretty ordinary.

For England to retreat into a deep 5-4-1 shape after the second half hydration break, inviting Argentina to attack, which they did so relentlessly, saw the tide of the match completely turn in Argentina’s favor.

Attention in the fallout will undoubtedly focus on Tuchel’s uber-defensive approach, rather than any individual mistakes England players made. There is always a scapegoat in these situations, be it someone who misses a penalty or someone who is sent off. On this occasion, it’s squarely on Tuchel. – Tim Spiers