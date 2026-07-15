Make summer cooking more chill with this easy curried chicken salad

Ingredients for Curried Chicken Salad With Grapes and Almonds, a simple meal that’s perfect for summer. (Scott Suchman; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky.For the Washington Post)

By Ellie Krieger Special to The Washington Post

During summer, I shift into easy-meal mode. Admittedly, easy is my cooking MO most of the year, but I’m much more emphatic about it in July and August when I’d rather be outside than in the kitchen.

One of my reliable, summertime meal strategies revolves around a rotisserie chicken. For my family of three, I make one dinner using the legs, thighs and wings, serving them alongside an array of peak-season vegetables – simply chopped and tossed into a salad or grilled – with a hunk of crusty whole-grain bread.

The following day, I use the breasts to make a chicken salad, which keeps in the refrigerator for a few days for a quick meal as needed. For the most basic version, I toss the diced chicken with a creamy mix of Greek yogurt, mayo, mustard, salt and pepper, maybe adding a crunch of celery or red onion. But it doesn’t take much more effort to elevate it further, and this chicken salad is delicious proof.

It’s golden and fragrant thanks to mild yellow curry powder – sort of a lightened-up version of coronation chicken, the classic British dish originally created for the coronation banquet of Queen Elizabeth II. You could make it with rotisserie chicken, as I usually do, or use any simply seasoned grilled or poached chicken breast.

One thing that makes it lighter – and more protein-rich – is that, per my usual creamy-dressing formula, it’s made mostly with Greek yogurt and just a few tablespoons of mayonnaise for rich silkiness. I add a brightening squeeze of lemon here, too. Bites of red grapes, instead of the usual raisins, give it a fresh, juicy appeal as well as bursts of sweetness. Celery, red onion and toasted almonds bring flavor and crunch, and fresh cilantro contributes a lovely floral note.

Served in sandwiches, on a bed of greens or eaten straight out of the container, as I’ve been known to do, it’s a tasty, company-worthy salad that can pave the way to help you chill out a little more this summer.

Curried Chicken Salad

With Grapes and Almonds

This luscious chicken salad is golden and fragrant with curry powder, and features bites of juicy, sweet grapes, crunchy almonds, celery and red onion. It’s not only delicious, but it’s better for you, too, thanks to the creamy Greek yogurt mixed with just a touch of mayonnaise.

⅓ cup sliced almonds, divided

⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt (any fat level)

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), plus more as needed

¾ teaspoon yellow curry powder

¼ teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 ½ cups (12 ounces) diced cooked chicken breast, cut into ¾-inch dice

1 cup halved red grapes

¾ cup diced celery (from 2 stalks)

3 tablespoons finely diced red onion

12 medium bibb or Boston lettuce leaves (about 2 ounces total)

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

In a small (8-inch) skillet over medium heat, toast the almonds, stirring frequently, until fragrant and beginning to turn golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, curry powder, salt and pepper until combined. Fold in the chicken, grapes, celery and onion. If not planning on serving right away, transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

Right before serving, taste the salad, and season with more lemon juice and salt, if desired. Add ¼ cup of the almonds and toss to combine. Arrange the lettuce leaves on a large platter or divide among plates, top with the chicken salad, and sprinkle with the remaining almonds and the cilantro.

Yield: 4 servings (makes 4 cups)

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days, though the almonds may lose some of their crunch.

Substitutions: Sliced almonds >> slivered almonds. Almonds >> other nuts or seeds. Dairy-free? >> Use nondairy yogurt. Chicken breasts >> chicken thighs. Red onion >> other onion. Bibb or Boston lettuce >> other lettuce. Cilantro >> parsley. Red grapes >> other grapes.