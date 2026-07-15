Portland’s naked bike ride is back

By Lizza Acker Oregonian

Time to get your body paint ready . The first of Portland’s two World Naked Bike Rides is set to take place next weekend.

Participants will gather at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Wilshire Park, with the ride set to launch at dusk.

The route isn’t announced before the event. Instead, riders meet, prepare and set off into the Portland evening, following the group leaders.

This is the original Portland World Naked Bike Ride, which has been around since 2004, but it isn’t the only World Naked Bike Ride happening in Portland this summer.

A second ride, called World Naked Bike Ride Portland, which started in 2024, is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Both rides are part of a national protest movement that has no leader or organization.

Officially a protest against oil dependency and for cyclist safety and body positivity, the World Naked Bike Ride encourages people to paint their own protest slogans on their bare backs.

Last year, naked and semi-naked riders protested President Donald Trump’s planned deployment of National Guard troops to the city with an “emergency” World Naked Bike Ride, which U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called “the most threatening thing I’ve seen yet.”