Prince William remains ‘no contact’ with brother Harry during UK visit

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News

As last week’s meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles III approached, royal watchers wondered whether the family reunion would at some point include Prince William.

The answer was – and appears to remain – a resounding “No.”

“It’s so broken,” a royal insider told People in an interview, regarding the brothers’ relationship.

“I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest,” a separate source, who knows both brothers, told the outlet. “But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, wife Meghan Markle and their children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, last Friday at Highgrove House. It was the first time the monarch had seen his grandchildren in four years, and it took lengthy haggling over Harry’s security concerns to make it happen.

Prince William was reportedly irritated that his father had met with his estranged brother and doubled down on their rift. While Harry and family were sipping tea with the King and Queen at their private residence in Gloucestershire west of London, William played in a charity polo match in Windsor.

The two princes have spent their lifetimes under public scrutiny that intensified after their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 while evading paparazzi. William was 15 and Harry was 12. They had reportedly been inseparable throughout their childhood.

The two grew apart as adults, especially after Harry and Meghan opted out of royal life and duties in 2020 and decamped to California. The rift between Harry and his family grew wider after the couple aired a lot of royal dirty laundry in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by the release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” in 2023.

Charles, who is still undergoing cancer treatment following his February 2024 diagnosis with an undisclosed form of the disease, has been anxious to heal the family rift. While Harry flew to London when his father was first diagnosed, they did not meet again for 19 months, in September 2025.

By default the rift is multigenerational, since William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s three kids have “no relationship” with their first cousins, royal author Simon Vigar told People, noting that especially in light of her sons’ onetime closeness, “Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this.”