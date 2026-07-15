Projecting Seahawks roster heading into training camp | Analysis

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As the Seahawks head into the summer, let’s review what their 53-man roster could look like once the 2026 regular season arrives.

This doesn’t look much different from a similar projection posted after the draft since not a whole lot has changed, either in terms of personnel moves or what we saw on the field, during the offseason program.

From the Seahawks’ standpoint, that’s probably a good thing since their offseason goal was to maintain as much stability as possible.

As a reminder, there is just one roster cutdown date, from the training camp max of 90 (or in Seattle’s case, 91 because of an exemption for international player O-lineman Federico Maranges) to 53. The deadline this year is Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

Here we go.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

Comment: No drama about the roster here. The biggest training camp intrigue at this spot will be assessing the progress of Milroe in his second season.

Running back

Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani; fullbacks Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell.

Comment: Zach Charbonnet will likely begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and potentially sidelined until mid-to-late October, so he’s not a factor in this group for the moment. That would leave the big question in terms of the initial roster being whether Kenny McIntosh gets healthy and shows enough to stick and force the Seahawks to keep a fourth running back, or potentially even beat out Wilson.

Russell spent time playing tight end and fullback in the offseason program – two spots that have a lot of similarities – but we’ll keep him for now at fullback. Ouzts appeared to have a good offseason and might be primed for a larger role in year two.

Tight end

AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert.

Comment: All three were either out or limited at times during the offseason program, but all three should be ready for the season. Russell essentially is TE4. Assuming all are healthy, is there room for second-year player Nick Kallerup, who was on the 53 all last season as a UDFA? With others out, Kallerup got a lot of work in OTAs and minicamp with the No. 1 offense. He could be one of a handful of players the Seahawks will have to weigh how much of a risk it would be that another team would claim him if he goes on waivers, and couldn’t return to the practice squad.

Receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo.

Comment: Assuming Horton is healthy when the season begins – and all signs in the offseason program indicated he’s on track – then the top five are set. That leaves the question of whether players such as Cody White, Ricky White III, recently-acquired Irv Charles and draft pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. force the Seahawks to keep another WR. All would be subject to waivers. Charles was acquired for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2028, which will also factor in. Special-teams impact – and which player could most easily replace the gunner duties that Dareke Young handled last season – will go a long way toward making the decision.

Offensive line

LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel, C Jalen Sundell, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas, T/G Josh Jones, C Olu Oluwatimi, G Beau Stephens, T/G/C Mason Richman, G Christian Haynes.

Comment: As I noted in the last projection, the Seahawks had nine O-linemen on the roster to begin last season. I have them with 10 at the moment with the big question of who makes it of Haynes, Richman and Bryce Cabeldue. Haynes worked consistently with the second-team offense at right guard during the offseason program, and for now that’d be enough to keep him on the roster. Stephens was on the third team, but his potential likely assures a roster spot.

Richman got a lot of work at center in the offseason program. That could be a precursor to giving the Seahawks another option at that spot if an opportunity arises to make a trade involving Oluwatimi – who is entering the final year of his contract – as ESPN has reported could be a possibility.

Such a move could open up a roster spot at another position. Recently-signed veteran free agent OT Bobby Hart agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal, according to OvertheCap.com, and would not be subject to waivers, so he could be released and agree to return to practice squad.

Interior defensive line

Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris.

Comment: Rookie seventh-round pick Deven Eastern and UDFA signee Uso Seumalo will also vie for roster spots at nose tackle along with second-year players J.R. Singleton and Bubba Thomas. But any or all would be practice squad candidates.

Edge rushers

Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., Jared Ivey.

Comment: Fowler’s one-year deal is for just $2.5 million at its base and only $500,000 fully guaranteed, so his roster spot is far from assured if younger players such as third-year vet Jamie Sheriff, second-year players Ivey and Connor O’Toole and rookies such as UDFA signee Aidan Hubbard prove worthy of spots. At least one figures to make it and for now I’m going with Ivey, who showed a lot of position versatility in the offseason program to play inside and out. But again, guessing who would be most at risk of being claimed will be a big factor, as well.

Inside linebacker

MLB Ernest Jones IV, WLB Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt.

Comment: The four listed above were the Seahawks’ four ILBs to begin last season and could be again this year. Patrick O’Connell spent most of last year on the practice squad before signing to 53 after Surratt was injured in November and could be ticketed for a similar role this year.

Safety

Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, Bud Clark, Rodney Thomas II.

Comment: There will be heated competition for the fifth spot here between free agent signee Thomas, A.J. Finley and D’Anthony Bell. Thomas and Bell would not be subject to waivers, so either could be released and re-signed to that practice squad.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Julian Neal.

Comment: Seventh-round picks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby will try to force their way onto the roster as will vets Shemar Jean-Charles and Noah Igbinoghene. But the former two could each sneak through waivers and re-sign to practice squad and the latter two each do not have to go through waivers and agree to re-sign if released. So that could allow Seattle to just keep four at this spot initially.

Special teams

Kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, snapper Chris Stoll.

Comment: The specialists are set, with the Seahawks ready to go with the same trio for the fourth consecutive season.