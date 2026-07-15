Spokane County slashes costs of demolition for Upriver Fire victims

Upriver fire victims will receive a helping hand from Spokane County in cleaning the slate.

The Spokane County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to reduce demolition costs for homeowners affected by the fire by more than 90% in an effort to reduce financial burdens. The action caps demolition permit costs at just over $33 in local and state administrative fees, the bare minimum the county is required to charge, said Commission Vice Chair Josh Kerns.

“We’re dropping it over $300 for those residents who are the victims of those fires and just kind of looking for any way that we can help victims of wildfires with things that we can do here at the county,” Kerns said.

The Upriver fire destroyed 14 homes in Spokane’s forested Beacon Hill area and scorched 213 acres in mid-June. Firefighters responding to the incident discovered the remains of 83-year-old Marilyn Haugen in her home after the fire, after she refused to leave.

The county commissioners provided similar relief to victims of the Oregon Road and Gray fires in 2023, and discussed making the practice permanent while advancing the relief for the Upriver victims. Typically, demolition permits required to remove a structure cost upwards of $300. The county would establish a standard to determine what circumstances would trigger similar relief if they make it permanent one day, Kerns said.

At a commissioner meeting ahead of the vote Tuesday, Commissioner Chris Jordan thanked and indicated his support for Kerns’ proposal. A policy of greatly reducing demolition fees for victims of wildfire and natural areas could be set off in cases where the county declares an emergency, he posited.

“I think that makes good sense,” Jordan said. “Thanks for bringing the idea forward.”