Spokane firefighters revive swimmer who may have drowned

Spokane firefighters revived a swimmer, who was found underwater, after performing about 40 minutes of CPR on him Tuesday evening near T.J. Meenach Bridge.

A witness reported that the man, estimated to be in his 20s, was swimming in the Spokane River when he went underwater and never resurfaced, according to Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin de Ruyter.

A swift water rescue team, which includes members of the Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments, was dispatched to the call at 5:44 p.m. and entered the water at 5:58 p.m. They located the swimmer underwater 11 minutes later, de Ruyter said.

He said rescuers retrieved the man, who had no pulse, and brought him to shore where they started CPR on him. They revived him and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition 40 minutes after they started CPR.

His condition was unclear Wednesday.