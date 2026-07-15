Teen boy injured after fall from Spokane bridge

A technical rescue team pulled a 15-year-old boy up a Spokane River bank Tuesday night after he fell or jumped from Old Watermain Bridge over the river in West Central Spokane.

The boy landed on rocks below the bridge, located near A Street and Summit Boulevard, and sustained leg injuries, including multiple fractures, said Justin de Ruyter, Spokane Fire Department spokesman.

A regional technical rescue team, including Spokane firefighters, reached the boy at 8:55 p.m. It took over an hour to load and slowly pull the boy up the hillside.

De Ruyter said the boy was stable when he was taken to the hospital.