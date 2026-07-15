Think you can handle the heat? The District Bar to host hot wing eating competition

Diners at the District Bar are about to feel the burn.

The Knitting Factory venue is set to host 10 competitors at 4:30 p.m. Thursday as they take on the hottest wings Spokane has to offer.

The event will be free to watch for those ages 21 and older.

Local restaurants Flamin’ Joe’s, Jewel of the North, the Flying Goat and the Viking were asked to prepare 50 of the spiciest wings they could make.

“A lot of these restaurants are actually making their own sauce and making it a little spicier than what they typically serve on the day-to-day,” Steffany Sanchez, the Knitting Factory’s special events manager, said.

The District Bar itself will also be participating, teaming up with Booey’s Gourmet, a hot sauce company based in Spokane, to provide a one-night-only bone-in wing special served to patrons and competitors.

Competitors will participate in five rounds, with five wings per round. Each round’s wings will be provided by a different restaurant.

In addition to bragging rights, the person who eats the most hot wings will be awarded a prize from each vendor, “whether that be some swag or a gift card or something from their store, like a hot sauce bottle,” Sanchez said.

Registration to compete is now closed.

Sanchez is excited that so many restaurants are working together for the event, which she hopes will become a Spokane staple in the coming years.

“That’s just a little way to, you know, help the community and then also get some involvement from them” she said.