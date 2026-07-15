This day in history: Foley picked by Jimmy Carter to lead ag committee. Firefighters were sent to massive fire in Kaniksu National Forest

Three busloads of men recruited to fight fires in the Kanisku National Forest arrived in Priest River, Idaho, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 15, 1926. The newspaper also reported that president of the Farmers' Union of Nebraska was expected soon in Spokane to finalize a deal for orchards in the Spokane area to supply 500 stores and warehouses in Nebraska. (Spokesman-Review archvies)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: U.S. Rep. Tom Foley of Spokane was not selected as Jimmy Carter’s vice presidential running mate but Carter did appoint Foley as principal chairman of his agricultural issues committee.

This was an obvious slot for Foley, since he was the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and had “gained considerable respect and influence in the House Democratic caucus,” said The Spokesman-Review.

Foley said Carter “has a real excellent chance” of gaining support from farmers in November.

Foley vowed to help boost Carter in the West, where the candidate was not particularly well-known and ran poorly in the primaries.

Foley had been touted by many of his Democratic colleagues for the vice presidential slot, but Carter announced he had selected Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota.

From 1926: Forest fires in the Kaniksu National Forest had “broken beyond all human control” – and now tourists were being halted on the road to Newport and “pressed into service as firefighters.”

The smoke from many fires was so heavy that forest rangers “no longer had an idea of the extent of the fire.

One fire “traveled so fast during the night that it wiped out a camp for firefighters.” They apparently got out safely, “but the supplies for 50 were burned.”

“All of the firefighters available are being hired and more than 300 men are now at work in the forest, said the Spokane Chronicle.