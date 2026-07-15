Trump intel pick Jay Clayton questioned about election security, journalist subpoenas

By Noah Robertson washington post

Jay Clayton, the Trump administration’s nominee for director of national intelligence, faced questions Wednesday on election security and his commitment to keep the agency free of political interference, during a confirmation hearing that was rescheduled weeks after being abruptly scuttled by the president.

Clayton’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee began in the morning. If confirmed, he would replace Bill Pulte, a mortgage agency official and loyalist to President Donald Trump who has temporarily held the role.

Pulte has no prior national security experience and used his former post atop the Federal Housing Finance Agency to assist mortgage fraud investigations against Trump’s political enemies. He also helped lead an unsuccessful effort to oust then-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell this year.

In his short time as acting DNI, Pulte has fired some intelligence officials and sent others back to their home agencies.

Clayton’s view of the agency became an early focus of the hearing, as committee Chairman Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) called for further reductions - lowering its size to hundreds or even dozens of staff.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who helped create the office after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, said she was “deeply disturbed” that lawmakers and administration officials have called for the organization to be drastically cut or abolished.

Clayton responded that, in his view, the DNI should act as a “board of directors” for the intelligence community and focus more on oversight than ongoing operations.

Clayton has served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and, during the first Trump administration, chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some Democrats have questioned Clayton’s qualifications for the top intelligence position, but many others say they back his nomination.

Multiple Democrats pressed Clayton on his view of election security as Trump prepares for a major speech Thursday on the 2020 election, which he has claimed without evidence was rigged.

Under questioning from Sen. Mark Warner (Virginia), the committee’s top Democrat, Clayton said he was not an “election denier” and that Joe Biden had been “certified” as president. Though when pressed repeatedly by multiple Democrats, Clayton refused to say that Biden “won” the election.

Clayton said that he thought U.S. elections could be more secure, arguing there was “substantial work” needed to improve the process, including on cybersecurity.

Clayton’s recent decision to subpoena several journalists from the New York Times for their reporting on Trump’s Qatari-gifted Air Force One plane could also complicate their support.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), pressed Clayton on the subpoenas during the hearing, calling them a “flagrant attack on journalists and the First Amendment.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), questioned the rapid issuing of subpoenas to Times reporters, noting that security concerns about the plane gifted by Qatar have been known for months. “This just doesn’t ring true that your process was a thoughtful, deliberative and normal oversight process,” she said.

“I am comfortable with where we are,” Clayton responded.

Clayton repeatedly declined to answer specific questions on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation into the leaks. He said that he had consulted with other lawyers before issuing the subpoenas and that he respected the “First Amendment and the role of the press.”

Seeking to block Pulte from temporarily taking the role, lawmakers had sought to fast-track Clayton’s hearing in June. Trump abruptly announced on social media that the hearing was canceled, hours before it was set to occur, and called on the Senate to first pass a voting restriction bill.

When Cotton signaled he still intended to hold the hearing, Trump interceded and told Clayton not to appear.

The Senate has not yet passed the voting bill.

Under questioning about the episode Wednesday, Clayton said he had been asked not to appear ahead of the previously scheduled hearing but declined to discuss the conversation in detail.

Confirming Clayton could open a path on Capitol Hill to reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the U.S. intelligence community to gather the texts, phone calls and emails of foreigners living abroad who are suspected of posing a threat.

Democrats, enraged by Pulte’s appointment, opposed a deal to renew the program in June, forcing its expiration.

Civil libertarians in Congress have sought to require the government to obtain a warrant before using the tool in cases that may involve American citizens who have communicated with the targets of U.S. surveillance.

Administrations of both parties have argued that such a requirement would impede the collection of essential national security intelligence from U.S. telecommunications firms.