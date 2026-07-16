10 under $10 for the week of July 17-19

1 Fort Sherman Chapel Tour – Step inside the Fort Sherman Chapel and discover artifacts that bring the story of the frontier military post to life. 11 a.m. Friday. Museum of North Idaho, 720 E. Young Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” – A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth. 6 p.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $10.

3 “Trauma Queen” – “Trauma Queen” tells the story of a woman who discovers that stepping behind a microphone may be the bravest thing she has ever done. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free, donations encouraged.

4 Medical Lake Farmers Market – Shop from an array of local vendors selling artisan baked goods, homewares, produce, coffee, and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Jefferson and Lake St., Medical Lake. Admission: Free.

5 Ninth Annual Jacked Up Big Show – This event, which benefits local veterans, will feature an expansive car show, vendors, raffles, food trucks, and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Harmon Park, 6018 N. Regal St. Admission: Free.

6 Calligraphy: The Art of Beautiful Lettering – An exhibition featuring pieces from Spokane Calligraphy guild members, with supplemental items from the library’s Inland Northwest Special Collection. During the reception, speak with members about calligraphy, and learn about tools of the trade. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Summer Daze – Join the community at Brick West for a dance party featuring music from northwest DJs. All participants must be over the age of 18. 5-11:45 p.m. Saturday. Brick West Brewing, 1318 W. First Ave. Admission: $5.

8 Obon Summer Festival – The Spokane Buddhist Festival’s annual summer festival featuring food, arts and crafts, Bon Odori dancing, drumming and more. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Admission: Free.

9 Armenian Festival of Spokane – This event is filled with traditional music and dance performances, authentic Armenian cuisine, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 200 N. Wall St. Admission: Free.

10 Rock the Block – This annual music festival features live music on two stages, local artists and makers, interactive art experiences, food vendors, a beer and wine garden, family-friendly activities and community connection. 1-9 p.m. Saturday. The Hamilton Listening Room, 1427 W. Dean Ave. Admission: $7.