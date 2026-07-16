Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for July 16, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: Conservation partnerships between Idaho Fish and Game, British Columbia officials, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and funding from Bonneville Power Administration have helped bring back the Kootenai River’s burbot numbers. This spring, Caleb Wilson of Troy, Idaho, hauled up a new state catch-and-release record of this legendary fish–one stretching 26.75 inches long.

Heads up: Warming river water is prompting more hoot-owl fishing restrictions in southwest Montana this week. Hoot-owl restrictions (No fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight) are in effect on the Big Hole, Gallatin, East Gallatin, Lower Madison, Jefferson and Ruby rivers.

Overheard: Following flooding this past spring, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is permanently closing the shooting range on the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area in Asotin County. Flooding caused the north fork of Asotin Creek to cut a new channel through the shooting range, which WDFW plans to return to riparian habitat over time.

Tip of the week: Local Washington lakes, Newman, Silver and Curlew have growing populations of tiger musky. To target these, fish early mornings and late evenings, focus on areas with structure like weed beds, rocks and submerged logs, and use large jerkbaits, topwaters and bucktails.

Fly fishing

The North Fork Coeur d’Alene River has entered full summertime mode. That means the water is skinny, tubers are out, fishing is slow and hatches are sparse. Mornings will be best. Silver Bow Fly Shop says to watch water temperatures, and when they approach the 68- to 70-degree range, do the trout a favor and call it a day.

The summer heat of July has also set in on the St. Joe River. Right now mornings are the best and afternoons can be a bit slower. The water is low but it’s still hanging in there and is a good option all summer long. Look for riffles with good boulder structure or faster trenches and runs to be the better places to find fish.

Early starts on the Spokane River have been good. Foam Chernobyl patterns and long droppers (caddis pupa, attractor nymphs) are the typical fare there all summer. Evenings are good until last light. Light caddis hatches will go all summer, but the big hatches are done until fall.

Trout and kokanee

Friends fishing Lake Coeur d’Alene for kokanee reported excellent fishing. They said the 30 fish they caught were mostly 16-inchers, and the biggest stretched 17 inches long. The fish are suspended at 30 to 50 feet, hitting wedding rings below a dodger. The limit is 15 per license.

During June, about a million kokanee fingerlings raised from Idaho Fish and Game’s first “captive broodstock” program were released into Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs. Many of those fish will reach catchable size within two to three years. In the Idaho Panhandle, Hayden Lake, received 82,200 fingerlings and Lower Twin received 25,200. Kokanee typically need consecutive years of favorable water conditions to produce good-to-excellent fishing, and the reverse is also true; a year or two of poor conditions can reduce adult survival regardless of how many fingerlings are stocked. The captive broodstock program took eggs from adult fish in the North Fork Payette River in the fall of 2022 and sent them to Cabinet Gorge Fish Hatchery in the Panhandle. The eggs were hatched, and the fry reared for a year. Then about 15,000 young kokanee were transferred to the Grace Fish Hatchery in southeast Idaho and reared two more years to spawning age. Their offspring are the fingerlings recently released. This program will hopefully supply a steady source of kokanee for future planting in Idaho lakes.

Rock Lake rainbow trout are providing action for trollers dragging Old Goat lures not far from the launching site. The fish are at about 40 feet.

Lake Roosevelt rainbow fishing is still good for anglers trolling at about 20 feet down. Streamer flies with a piece of worm behind dodger, Apexes and Old Goat lures are still the most popular offerings for fish running up to 22 inches.

Mornings and evenings are still pretty good for finding rainbow trout at Williams, Fishtrap, Badger and Clear lakes. And though some big brown trout are being caught by trollers on Clear Lake, largemouth bass and crappie are getting more attention lately. Sprague Lake is kicking out trout, but most are much larger fish than in the other lakes – some over 24 inches.

Steelhead and salmon

The chinook salmon fishing season on the South Fork Salmon River is now open seven days per week until the harvest share is reached or until Aug. 10 – whichever comes first. With water levels dropping and water temperatures increasing, this change is being implemented to increase the likelihood of reaching the harvest share.

The Upper Salmon River chinook update on July 8 improved to 22 hours per fish compared to the 36 hours per fish caught a week earlier. It should continue to get better.

The Lake Coeur d’Alene Big One Chinook Derby runs Tuesday through Sunday with a $5,000 payout for first place. A chinook must be a minimum of 30 inches to be weighed in. Registration is $40 for adults but is free for kids who compete for prizes rather than cash. Some big chinook have been caught recently with some 15- to 16-pound fish showing. Tickets may be purchased at Fins and Feathers and Black Sheep Sporting Goods in Coeur d’Alene, or go to the Lake Coeur d’Alene Anglers Association website .

Spiny ray

There are huge numbers of panfish fry now in Potholes Reservoir and walleye and bass are feeding heavily on them. The bass fishing has been excellent and walleye fishing is improving. Both species can be found in the weeds as they feed on the fry. The sand dunes and Lind Coulee are also producing panfish. Fish for bluegill on shallow flats in the sand dunes, and for crappie, fish near the willows.

The smallmouth bass fishing has remained good on Dworshak Reservoir, although the larger fish usually come earlier in the spring. Coeur d’Alene and Long Lake also have good smallmouth fishing. Some big largemouth bass have been caught from Hayden and Hauser as well as Newman, Long Lake and Upper Twin Lake, which has also been booting out some big triploid trout. Somewhat smaller largemouth are being caught from the Chain Lakes in Idaho. A white spinnerbait will take fish on top from most area lakes as long as they are not plugged with weeds. If they are, go weedless with frogs.

There are a lot of good spiny ray lakes in the Idaho Panhandle. Rose Lake has perch and crappie and bluegill, but also some big bluegill. Avondale, Kelso, Shepherd, Twin, Brush, Dawson, Smith. Fernan, Hayden, Hauser and Spirit are all good bets.

In Washington, Curlew, Eloika, Loon and Sacheen are good choices for perch anglers. Be on the water at sunrise and hang it up before noon. Long Lake perch will generally bite into the afternoon.

Other species

Try Rockford, Mica and Windy bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene for northern pike. Spinner baits have been effective lately. Fish the edges of weed beds. Hayden Lake has been good for pike too, and the Chain Lakes are usually a good bet for smaller fish.

Hunting

I’m already getting excited about turkey hunting the spring of 2027, as this year’s crop of birds have nearly decimated my garden. Although some hens appear to have lost at least half of their broods to weather and predators, several others are accompanied by as many as eight young of the year, some quite small and others the size of a big ruffed grouse.

I’m also excited about the potential for an excellent waterfowl season next year, as there is water everywhere in Alberta and friends there say they are seeing bigger than normal hatches of mallards and geese.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com.