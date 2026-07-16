Amid ICE ramp-up, ‘outraged’ Seattle man confronts officers over arrest

The arrest of a landscaper last week comes in an apparent surge in arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across Western Washington, advocates say, which is part of a national increase that critics have blamed for shooting deaths in Texas and Maine.

John Sims, 79, saw the arrest in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood while he was driving to the gym, the Seattle resident said. He spotted agents coming from unmarked vehicles flashing red and blue lights arresting a man at the door of the landscaping truck.

Realizing the arresting parties were immigration enforcement agents, not police, Sims decided to turn around, he said. “If not me, who else?”

When Sims pulled up to the corner of Northeast Elk Place and Fifth Avenue Northeast around 8:45 a.m. July 7, he saw several people surrounding the arrest already with one woman on a bike blowing a whistle to notify anyone nearby of ICE presence.

ICE had arrested a Mexican national, who, according to the Department of Homeland Security, has a criminal history that includes convictions for assault and theft, though the agency did not provide any further details about the alleged crimes, including where or when they may have happened.

The Mexican national came to the U.S. at an unknown time, entering from an unknown place, DHS said. He was offered a voluntary departure but declined and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The Washington Immigration Solidarity Network also responded to reports of the arrest and said two people were detained. The nonprofit said a volunteer from its rapid response team supported the families of the people detained and connected them to the group’s deportation defense hotline.

Effort criticized after 2 men killed by ICE

The Seattle arrest comes after President Donald Trump’s administration told ICE officials around the beginning of the month to increase arrests with a quota of 2,000 a day nationwide – that’s roughly the amount of arrests seen across Washington state in the first 10 months of Trump’s second term. ICE officials were also told to put 80% of their officers on arrest operations, with many working seven days a week.

On Tuesday, however, the Trump administration ordered ICE officers to halt most vehicle stops while carrying out operations across the country days after ICE officers killed Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Colombian man Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, during traffic stops. Trump demanded ICE resume vehicle stops a day later.

Immigration activists expected a clampdown in arrests in Seattle while it was uncertain if ICE agents would be participating in security at the city’s FIFA Men’s World Cup matches, though those fears appear not to have materialized.

But a ramp-up in arrests is already being reported by immigration advocates in Western Washington.

The Washington Immigration Solidarity Network said its deportation defense hotline has seen an increase in confirmed immigration enforcement across the state with 42 arrests in June, marking a nearly 45% increase since the 29 arrests it recorded in January, spokesperson Louie Tan Vital said.

At least 21 people were detained in multiple locations in Shelton, Mason County, on June 28, WAISN said in a Facebook post.

The network also saw a spike in reported detentions with 69 in May and another surge at the end of June, Tan Vital said. Most of the detentions reported are “stops and arrests,” often happening in the morning when people are on their way to work. Some detentions have also been reported outside civil courthouses.

Tan Vital said an “alarming increase in violence” has been reported to WAISN’s hotline over the last year and a half, with immigration enforcement agents drawing weapons on unarmed people who were not resisting arrest, smashing car windows and forcing, throwing and physically assaulting people.

Confrontation caught on video

When Sims got out of his car to observe the arrest on July 7, he was “just outraged.” He took out his phone to film the arrest, believing ICE’s recent immigration enforcement to be “an abuse” and “deliberate cruelty and callousness.”

In a video taken by Sims, a man can be seen with his arms behind his back standing against the landscaping truck as three masked agents put him in handcuffs. A whistle is heard on repeat in the background.

As Sims approaches, he is told to stand behind one of the agents’ unmarked vehicles and a masked agent dressed in camouflage, wielding what appears to be pepper spray, comes to stand between him and the arrest, saying that Sims can film but if he does more, he will be pepper sprayed.

Sims berates the agent, who says he’s an immigration officer, and asks the man for his badge. When the agent refuses, Sims says “OK, well you’re supposed to, by law, show me your badge.”

“Show me the law,” the man says. When Sims doesn’t answer immediately, he says, “I didn’t think so.”

“You hide, you’re a coward,” Sims says. “If you have to hide your face and you’re not willing to show your badge, you’re a coward.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill prohibiting law enforcement from hiding their identity with masks in March. State law also requires law enforcement to be “reasonably identifiable” through a name displayed on their uniform. Advocates encourage people to ask immigration agents for their badge.

On Monday, about 50 people marched against ICE in South Seattle. Starting at New Freeway Hall, they made their way to Columbia Park. There, the rally turned into a vigil for Araujo, the man shot in Houston, and also turned into a rally for Guerrero, the man shot by ICE in Maine earlier that day.

Amy Youngblood held a sign in the park that read your courage melts ice.” Youngblood said she has been out at protests since January 2025.

“We are the ones who are going to turn the tide back where it should be,” said Youngblood. “It’s not going to come from D.C.”

Nearby, Mita Reichardt said it was important to protest “to show that we’re not just sitting down.”

Reichardt pointed out that many immigrants being rounded up aren’t committing crimes and even ones that have committed crimes shouldn’t be getting shot.

“They should not have to die for these things, Reichardt said.