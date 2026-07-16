Best islands in the US? Scenic Washington spot lands on Travel + Leisure list

Julia Hawkins The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

Craving an island getaway?

Island vacations offer surf, sun, sand and countless opportunities for fun, from quiet walks on pristine beaches to kayaking and wildlife watching.

Travel + Leisure readers recently voted on the best islands in the continental United States — and one destination in Washington state made the list.

Here’s to know: What’s the best island destination in Washington state?

The San Juan Islands along the Salish Sea were among Travel + Leisure’s top destinations for island fun, scoring 85.20 out of 100.

It’s the perfect place to “experience the slower pace of island life,” the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau said. “Say farewell to worry and stress and say hello to the mellow islands vibe …”

Although there are 172 named islands and reefs in San Juan County, ferries departing from Anacortes serve just four of them, according to the visitors bureau.

San Juan Island is home to Friday Harbor, the county seat.

The town of approximately 2,700 people has “lots of fantastic shops and restaurants,” trip planning website AllTrips said. “Outside of town you can explore vast parks or relax at luxurious resorts.” What are things to do at San Juan Islands?

According to the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau, outdoor activities range from hiking and cycling to kayaking and whale watching.

Popular kayak companies that offer tours include Crystal Seas Kayaking, Orcas Wild Kayak and Bike Adventures and San Juan Outfitters Kayaking.

Outer Island Excursions Whale Watching, San Juan Safaris Whale Watch & Wildlife Tours and Western Prince Whale Watching Adventures offer trips on the water to view humpback whales and orcas as well as bald eagles, harbor seals and sea lions.

You can find panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and the Cascade Mountains by hiking to the stone observation tower at the top of Mount Constitution, the visitors bureau said.

More than 300 miles of shoreline feature a combination of “sandy, pebbly and rocky beaches, offering clumps of bull kelp, tangles of cedar, madrona and fir driftwood,” travel website Guide to the San Juans said. “Shallow harbors offer safe harbor to shallow draft vessels like kayaks and small motorboats and deep harbors provide perfect moorage for sailboats and larger yachts.” How can I learn more about Coast Salish people?

You can also learn more about the history of the Coast Salish peoples across multiple islands.

A collection of Coast Salish house posts carved by noted Musqueam First Nation artist Susan Point is installed at Fairweather Park in Friday Harbor.

The display is “dedicated to welcoming all to work together in the stewardship of our precious marine ecosystem,” the visitors bureau said.

Orcas Island is home to the Orcas Island Marine Interpretive Area., featuring a Coast Salish mural called “Preservation” and two interactive panels that provide visitors with “both ecological and cultural perspectives.”

You can also visit the Lopez Island Historical Society and Museum, which focuses on the history of San Juan Islands and the traditional territory of the Straits Salish people. How did Travel Leisure find the best islands in the U.S.?

To determine the winners of its annual World’s Best Awards, Travel + Leisure said it asked readers to weigh in on their favorite travel experiences around the globe, including the top hotels, resorts, cruise ships, spas and airlines.

In 2026, more than 207,000 readers took part in the 2026 survey, collectively casting 661,000 votes across more than 10,088 total properties, Travel + Leisure said.