Classics Northwest brings Grammy Award-winning trio Time for Three to the region

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

As Classics Northwest continues to evolve in its inaugural year, Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey will provide four performances in three days – saving fellow Grammy Award-winners Time for Three for last.

Roughly every other season, the organization – previously known as Northwest BachFest – re-evaluates its programming by studying its successes and shortcomings. And with the rebrand to Classics Northwest, Bailey has viewed his role as artistic director from the perspective of transformation.

“It’s a new chapter,” Bailey said. “One of the things about our organization that I love, amongst the many, is that we’re so flexible with new ideas and that we’re able to adapt to what people love.”

As a result, Classics Northwest made the decision to shift gears from their usual summer performances in Manito Park – at least for now. The South Hill event began as Mozart on a Summer’s Eve before becoming Music in Manito, but with Classics Northwest looking to shift away from traditional expectations of classical music, they opted to experiment in other areas.

“We’re just trying a new approach, because now that everybody sees that we are a new brand and that we are going to be adding different kinds of spices to our series, this is the prime time to do it,” Bailey said. “Not to just continue to do what we did and add little things here and there, I wanted to go as different as we could and as big as we could in the first segment of the next chapter to show by example, not just words, what is capable.”

Monday will feature a double-header, of sorts, with mini-recitals by Bailey at Barrister Winery before another at Coeur d’Alene Cellars just hours later. While at Barrister, the recent home base of Classics Northwest, he will perform an array of “fun pieces,” focusing on the stories behind them, before giving insight to the future of the organization and their musical role in the region.

“This is what I do, I love this,” Bailey said. “By the time we finish with that Barrister evening with me, the clarity will be significant on where we are now … it’ll be a really special, personal time with me and our audiences in Spokane.”

On Tuesday, Bailey and pianist Greg Presley will take to the unique Hamilton Studio Listening Room stage for a duo set ranging from Debussy and Beethoven to Chopin and Paganini. Afterward, Bailey will introduce Time for Three for a 20-minute set.

“When we booked this spectacular Grammy Award-winning act, I didn’t want them just to come in, walk on stage and walk off. That’s not how we work,” Bailey said. “I wanted everyone, as always, to get to know them.”

Wednesday’s grand finale at the Falls Penthouse will feature Time for Three in all their might. The genre-defying trio was founded in 2003 at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, a highly selective school with under 200 students. Since then, the group consisting of two violins, guitar and double bass has explored combinations of classical, bluegrass, rock and jazz for a sound all their own. This resulted in two Grammy Awards in 2023.

“They are the original crossover group,” Bailey said. “All of these things like two cellos and all of these very successful groups out there that play a collective of new works, covers, re-envisioning masterpieces, literally Time for Three created that model. And the fact that we get to bring them to launch us into our new model is quite a coup.

“I’ve been working on this for quite some time.”