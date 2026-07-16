Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s ‘Come from Away’ recalls ‘light, joy, hope’ after Sept. 11 attacks

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

On paper, “Come from Away” shouldn’t work as well as it does.

For one, it’s a musical inspired by events that immediately followed the Sept. 11 attacks, which don’t seem to easily lend themselves to song. For another, it requires its actors to bounce from one character to another and back again mid-scene, in what can only be described as the quickest of quick changes.

There are also minimal set pieces, and the actors do all of the scene changes themselves, just as quickly as they change character.

And yet, the show had successful runs on Broadway, the West End and elsewhere around the world, also winning Tony, Drama Desk and Laurence Olivier awards. A filmed version of the musical was released on Apple TV the day before the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“Come from Away” is set in a small town in Newfoundland called Gander. It was to this small town that approximately 7,000 passengers from 38 planes were ordered to land at Gander International Airport immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon.

The town received the third highest volume of passengers, behind Vancouver International Airport and Halifax International Airport.

The musical shares how the people of Gander took care of the “plane people,” as they were affectionately called. Everything from going to the store to grab toiletries to taking care of the animals, some not so typical, that were on the planes to gathering barbecues for a big cookout and initiating the plane people as honorary Newfoundlanders.

But also, unexpected emotions came with the unexpected layover: fear came with being surrounded by strangers, there was confusion because of a lack of information and worry surrounded survivor’s friends and family in New York.

“Come from Away” features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The duo visited Gander on the 10th anniversary of the attacks and spent a month interviewing Gander residents and plane people, using their stories as inspiration for the musical.

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production of the musical stars Amy D’Orazi, Neil Devlin, Chelsea DuVall, David Eldridge, Tammie Harris, Michael Hynes, Krista Kubicek, Justin Milner, Melody Munitz, Nathan Nonhof, Liberty Rose, Dawn Simmons, Jay Srygley and Ethan Williams.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo and music directed by David Brewster, leading a nine-piece band that includes fiddle, mandolin, whistle and “the full Celtic sound of Newfoundland.”

The musical opens Friday and runs through July 26 at the Schuler Performing Arts Center in Boswell Hall at North Idaho College. Sunday’s July 19 show will be ASL interpreted.

Kubicek plays, along with smaller characters, Beverley Bass, the first female captain of an American Airlines commercial plane, who was flying to Dallas from Paris when she was diverted to Gander on Sept. 11, 2001.

Kubicek’s primary Gander resident character is Annette, a teacher.

Kubicek saw “Come from Away” when the tour came through Spokane. She was impressed with those quick changes and was touched by the story and by how moving and uplifting the show was. She remembers thinking “I hope I get the chance to do that show someday.”

Kubicek said director DiPietropolo, who was in New York on Sept. 11, has chosen to stage the show a little differently than the Broadway or touring productions, but the all-hands-on-deck premise is the same.

“I’ve never been in a show where, if rehearsal’s on, we’re all there,” she said. “There’s no ‘We’re going to do this scene, then this scene, so you come in at this time, you come in this time.’ Nope, we’re all there all the time because we’re all on stage all the time.”

In that time on stage, Kubicek and her fellow castmates juggle numerous characters. For Kubicek as Beverley and Annette, that means not only small costume changes but an accent change from Beverley’s Southern drawl to Annette’s Gander dialect (found with the help of dialect coach David Janoviak) and back.

Kubicek notes that some performers have three or four accents in the show or speak multiple languages.

The emotional moments of the show change just as quickly as the accents.

“I have a moment where I go from a very, very poignant moment of emotion during this body search of a passenger to I turn around, ‘Good morning!’ ” Kubicek said. “That is the fastest change of emotion I’ve ever had to conjure up in a show. Those are just examples of the kind of challenges that we have as actors to tell this story in a way that’s really authentic but interesting too.”

Before learning the stories of the characters in “Come from Away,” the cast shared their own experiences of 9/11. Though some cast members were too young to remember the attacks and the following days themselves, they shared what their family members recalled from that time.

Kubicek recalls being able to go right up to a gate in an airport to greet a loved one after their plane landed, for example, before stronger security measures were put in place.

“Explaining that and having those conversations, it was a special part,” she said. “I have to say this is by far the closest cast I have ever worked with. Everybody bonded so quickly. They are a truly authentic, special, kind, loving group of people as well as being super talented.”

In welcoming in performers from outside the region with open arms, Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre has brought a bit of Gander spirit to the production. It’s a reflection of the “love, kindness, community and hope” Kubicek said flows through “Come from Away.”

“People are a little bit put off, like they expect that it’s going to be some heavy story,” she said of people who learn about the musical. ” ‘You’re doing a musical about Sept. 11th?’ ‘Well, yeah, and it’s really good, and it’s not heavy, and it’s not super sad.’ It pays tribute to and honors what happened, but it also honors this that happened, and the light and the joy and the hope there.”