Colony House brings indie rock to Spokane

From staff reports

Indie rockers Colony House will perform at the District Bar early next week.

The four-piece group was founded in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2009. They released multiple independent EP’s before quickly finding success with their debut album, “When I Was Younger,” and the track “Silhouettes” in 2014.

Other popular songs in the band’s discography include “You Know It,” “Cannonballers,” “You & I,” “Trying to Survive” and their collaboration with Americana artist Sierra Ferrell, “I’m Not Dyin’.”

Late last year, Colony House released the album “77 (Pt. 1),” which was followed by the release of “77 (Pt. 2)” in February. The project features favorites such as “Taking a Fall” and “Life Goes On.”

Colony House will perform at the District Bar on Monday with local artist Vika opening for the band. General admission tickets can be purchased for $38.52 through TicketWeb.