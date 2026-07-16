Gardening: Start planning for fall harvest now

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Some gardeners would think we are almost at the height of the vegetable season. Tomatoes are setting, corn is more than knee-high and cilantro and lettuce are bolting. But wait! Are we really on the home stretch for our crops? Nope, there is the fall gardening season and now is the time to start planning and planting.

I have lived in Spokane for 50 years, long enough to remember that we never considered growing a fall garden because the frost came in early to mid-September and took most plants down. Over those 50 years, our climate has changed enough that our frosts are later, and we can reliably garden into October.

Between now and the end of July is a good time to plant crops like kale, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, beets, bunching onions, radishes, spinach and Swiss chard. All of these are tolerant of a light frost and in some cases, like carrots and kale, become sweeter with a frost. Bush beans can also be started for a fall crop but keep in mind, they are frost sensitive and may be iffy here. Bush beans produce faster than pole beans.

Planting fall crops in the heat of summer means paying attention to watering and fertilizing. If you can score starter plants for cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and kale at the garden centers, you are a jump ahead. If you choose to plant seeds, they will be able to take advantage of the warm soil and sprout quickly. The challenge then becomes keeping the new plants watered during hot weather. Transplants can be mulched lightly to reduce evaporation. Seeds will need daily light watering to keep the top inch of soil damp. Carrots, which take a couple of weeks to sprout can be loosely covered with floating row cover for shade and reducing evaporation form the soil.

When you plant, add some compost to help retain water in the soil. Dig in a balanced fertilizer according to the package directions before you plant and then wait a couple of weeks before fertilizing again to let the plants and seeds get a good start. Once the seeds emerge, mulch the plants with two to three inches of mulch to retain water.

Planting fall crops also helps reduce insect damage as most of the insects that plague gardeners during the spring have completed their life cycle and are no longer present to devour leaves. Slugs and aphids will likely still be around as the weather cools.

Surprise early frosts are always possible as we get into the fall so set out tarps, sheets and floating row cover to quickly cover plants. Floating row cover can be installed over low hoops of plastic pipe and left in place well into November or later for late harvests of cabbage, kale, cauliflower, carrots, spinach and lettuce. If we get a winter like last winter, you may be harvesting into December. Be sure to anchor the fabric down against the heavier fall and winter winds.