Goldenvoice’s Ocean Way fest gets Olivia Dean, the Killers to Santa Monica

August Brown, Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Olivia Dean and the Killers will headline a new Santa Monica music festival in September.

Ocean Way, from Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, will debut Sept. 26 and 27 on the beach in Santa Monica. Named after the local street that inspired Allen Sides’ famed recording studio, Ocean Way is a return to the city where Goldenvoice cut its teeth promoting shows at the nearby Santa Monica Civic Auditorium.

Headliners include Olivia Dean – who just played a poignant run at the Crypto.com Arena – and the stalwart Las Vegas rockers the Killers. Support acts include Khruangbin, Sublime, Jack White, Nala, Hiatus Kaiyote, Blond:Ish, 54 Ultra, Alvvays, Durand Jones & the Indications, Carlita, Good Neighbors, Vandelux, Coco & Breezy, DJ Harvey, Austin Millz, Heidi Lawden, Erez and DJ sets by Poolside and Hot Chip.

“Santa Monica has an incredible music history, and Goldenvoice has been fortunate to be part of that story,” said Nic Adler, vice president of regional festivals for Goldenvoice. “From legendary shows at the Civic Auditorium to the origins of Ocean Way Recording just steps from the beach, there’s a creative legacy here that’s unlike anywhere else. Ocean Way Festival is our opportunity to celebrate that history while building something that feels authentically Santa Monica for years to come.”

Santa Monica residents get the first crack at a presale on July 22 at 11 a.m., while general tickets (which begin at $399) are on sale July 23.

While promoters like Spaceland Presents have produced shows at the Santa Monica Pier in the past, Ocean Way is laid out to allow for a full day of beach recreation, with areas for setting up blankets away from the stages. The fest is a keystone event for Sandbox on the Beach, Santa Monica’s new civic plan for public events like the upcoming Super Bowl LXI and the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics.

One notable twist: Like at the new Long Beach amphitheater, the festival will have no parking on-site. It’s designed to be transit-oriented, as the grounds between the Santa Monica Pier and Bay Street will be steps from the E Line terminus, several major bus routes and a bike valet service.