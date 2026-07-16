Gonzaga pitcher Justin Feld signs minor-league deal with White Sox

From staff reports

Pitcher Justin Feld, the Friday night starter for Gonzaga last season, signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday as an undrafted free agent.

The right-hander from Everett, Washington, landed on the All-West Coast Conference first team last season after finishing his senior year with an 8-2 record and a 4.77 ERA in 11 starts. He struck out 62 batters against 31 walks.

Feld, who boasted a max fastball velocity of 97 mph last season, struck out 26 batters looking, tied for the WCC lead.

Feld, an all-conference honorable mention in 2024, finished his GU career with 15 wins and 162 strikeouts across 183 innings in 44 games.

He joins fellow former Zag pitcher Liam Paddack in the White Sox organization. Paddack, a 2024 draft pick, is currently with Double-A Birmingham.

Feld was assigned to the White Sox’s Arizona Complex League squad Thursday.