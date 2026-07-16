Hegseth touts a high-testosterone military, as doctors question his claims

By Daniel Wu and Tara Copp Washington Post

The Defense Department will test the testosterone levels of service members 30 and older and offer voluntary testosterone replacement therapy to those with low testosterone levels, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced.

“We must constantly look for new ways to optimize your performance, your resilience and your long-term health,” Hegseth said of the country’s military in a video on X that was captioned “The High-T Department of War.”

Hegseth’s announcement Wednesday raised immediate questions about its impact on female troops and how this new policy would be folded into the Pentagon’s bigger focus on more rigorous fitness standards that critics have said are meant to eliminate women from combat roles.

Low testosterone levels have been linked to deployments, where poor sleep, high-stress environments and poor nutrition can take a toll, according to a 2020 study conducted by the Defense Department and other institutions.

Hegseth’s promotion of testosterone comes amid a broader embrace of the hormone and the contested idea, particularly among younger men, that maximizing testosterone levels can boost your health and fitness.

Some physicians and researchers questioned the move and said some of Hegseth’s statements on testosterone Wednesday were not backed by research. Testosterone levels vary naturally over time, and it is unusual to screen patients for low testosterone unless there are symptoms, they said.

“This is non-evidence-based and could cause harm,” said Adriane Fugh-Berman, a professor in the department of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University.

The testosterone test will be added to the Periodic Health Assessment that active-duty military personnel must complete annually, Hegseth said. Service members 30 and older will all be screened, and those under 30 can voluntarily take the test.

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement,” Hegseth said. “It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity.”

Testosterone naturally declines with age, and low testosterone has been associated with fatigue, loss of muscle mass and low sex drive in men and women.

It affects physical performance, too, which could impact a service member’s ability to pass new fitness standards that Hegseth is requiring of anyone in combat roles.

The Washington Post asked the Pentagon whether any service member, male or female, who failed the combat fitness standards and had low testosterone levels could seek treatments and then retest. The Pentagon had no immediate answer to that and other questions.

Stuart Phillips, a kinesiology professor at McMaster University, said testosterone replacement therapy is usually prescribed after a patient exhibits symptoms and is diagnosed with hypogonadism, where their testosterone levels are abnormally low.

“People go to their doctor with symptoms … and then get a testosterone-level test and then that informs whether they receive the treatment,” said Phillips. “So [a] blanket [policy], like, we’re going to screen everybody over the age of 30, is kind of a ridiculous notion.”

The Trump administration has pushed to widen access to TRT and encourage its use. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promoted testosterone as an antiaging tool. Testosterone use has surged in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among young men, as online platforms have made it easier for people to obtain prescription medication.

Adrian Dobs, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University who researches testosterone replacement therapy, said a wide range of testosterone levels are considered normal and that it was wrong to suggest more testosterone is better or healthier.

“The normal testosterone levels can be, usually people would say between 300 and 800 [nanograms per deciliter],” Dobs said. “So it doesn’t mean that the person who’s 700 is any better or stronger or smarter than the person that’s 300.”

Testosterone levels also vary over time and even hour by hour, which could complicate the consistency of the Pentagon’s screening program, researchers said.

“There’s a wide range of testosterone levels at every age, and they vary hourly, daily, weekly and seasonally,” Fugh-Berman said. “Testosterone levels go up if you hold a gun, they go down if you hold a baby.”

The researchers added that there is no consensus that testosterone improves longevity. Hormone replacement therapy can also impact the sperm production of men, Dobs said.

Some researchers have previously expressed concern about low testosterone levels in Special Operations soldiers due to the demands of their role. Congress in 2024 directed the Defense Department to investigate “Operator Syndrome,” a range of physical and mental health effects some soldiers have attributed to low testosterone.

A former Special Operations soldier said when his unit came home from a high-stress deployment in 2012, he and scores of other soldiers were tested and had lower-than-normal testosterone levels. He said his temper flared, and he had difficulty keeping up with his peers physically.

While some of the soldiers went outside the military’s medical system to get testosterone injections, he tried to address it by cutting out alcohol and getting eight hours of sleep - but because of other injuries, his numbers did not improve.

The military rarely identifies members of the Special Operations community. The former soldier, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide context, said he thought the screening program was a “good idea, but likely not something the whole military needs.”

“Even within these Special Operations units, you don’t need meatheads all the time,” he said. “You need some people who will run through a wall, and some people who can stand back and observe things objectively.”