Initiative to repeal WA ‘millionaires tax’ qualifies for November ballot

Jim Brunner The Seattle Times

Initiative 645, which would repeal Washington’s new high-earners income tax, has qualified for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Stefanie Randolph, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, confirmed Wednesday that the measure received enough valid signatures to go before voters.

The certification was expected. Supporters of I-645 earlier this month submitted more than 500,000 signatures from registered voters to the secretary of state’s office — well over the 308,911 required.

Signatures for ballot measures are checked through a random sampling process. If enough come back clean in the sample, an initiative is deemed to qualify. If problems are found, more checks can be conducted.

In an email to The Seattle Times, Randolph said a 3% sampling of the I-645 petitions showed enough valid signatures and that further review is not required.”

“The Secretary of State will transmit certification … to each county for placement on the next state general election ballot within a few weeks,” Randolph wrote.

I-645 would repeal the so-called “millionaires tax” passed by the Democratic-majority Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson this year.

The new 9.9% tax on annual household incomes of more than $1 million is set to start on income earned in 2028, with the first taxes due in 2029.

It’s projected to pull in $3 billion or more annually, with most of the money dedicated to the state’s operating budget, which funds K-12 schools and other state services.

In a news release, Let’s Go Washington founder Brian Heywood said the I-645 campaign is grateful for the validation by the secretary of state’s office, calling it a victory for voters despite efforts by Democrats to make a public vote more difficult.

Heywood, the Redmond hedge fund manager who sponsored and largely bankrolled the signature-gathering effort, said supporters are “proud to lead the fight to protect families and small businesses from Olympia expanding their state income tax on all Washingtonians.”

Opponents of I-645 have pushed back against claims that the tax will affect lower-income taxpayers.

Ferguson on Tuesday repeated his pledge to veto any expansion of the tax to people earning less than $1 million and noted that a regular inflation adjustment in the new law means the threshold will rise over time.

In a statement Wednesday, Erik Houser, a spokesperson for the “No” on I-645 campaign, blasted Heywood as a “Republican hedge fund mogul … seeking to slash his own taxes while cutting essential funding for health care, child care, and K-12 education, and putting in jeopardy tax cuts for working and middle class families and small businesses.

The November vote isn’t the only hurdle facing the new tax. Critics of the tax have also filed a lawsuit arguing it violates the state constitution. That case remains pending and is expected to make its way eventually to the state Supreme Court.