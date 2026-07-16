Iran releases U.S. citizen in goodwill gesture, Trump says

By Victoria Craw and Susannah George washington post

A U.S.-Iranian dual national who has been trapped in Iran since December 2024 has been allowed to leave the country and is traveling back to the United States, President Donald Trump and her attorney said Wednesday.

Dena Karari had been held in Iran on “bogus charges of collaboration with a hostile state and espionage,” according to international human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who represents her.

Trump announced the news in a post on Truth Social, saying the American had been “wrongfully detained,” without naming Karari. “She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” he wrote.

Genser said in a post on X on Wednesday that her release “would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts” of Trump.

It’s not clear if Karari’s release indicates progress in negotiations to end the war. Iran and the United States have been locked in days of escalatory attacks. U.S. and Iranian negotiating teams are in contact, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday, but the two sides remain far apart on key issues like the Strait of Hormuz.

A report on Iranian state-run media appeared to downplay the significance of the release, saying the judiciary disputed that a “prisoner exchange” had taken place.

The White House did not respond directly to Iran’s claim but said that Trump was prioritizing the return of Americans detained abroad.

Karari had not been held in prison or physically detained in Iran. Rather, she had been subject to a “coercive exit ban,” Genser said in a statement.

Karari ran a nonprofit called the Children of Mehr Foundation, which helped impoverished children in Iran under an Office of Foreign Assets Control license issued by the U.S. Treasury, he said.

“She was interrogated dozens of times by Iran’s notorious Ministry of Intelligence and Security,” Genser added, saying that his client “suffered enormous physical and psychological hardship.”

Neither Trump nor Genser elaborated on how her release was secured. Genser said Karari will spend the coming days recuperating and urged Iran to drop remaining charges against the foundation’s local staff.

Iran has a long history of taking hostages to use as political leverage, often on false charges. The Trump administration had intended to request the release of Americans held there as part of negotiations to end the war, the Washington Post reported in April.

A handful of Americans are believed to be held in Iranian custody. They include Kamran Hekmati, a Jewish Iranian American who worked in New York as a jeweler, and Reza Valizadeh, a dual national who worked as a reporter.

The Trump administration has designated both men as wrongfully detained – an official category meaning the government considers them hostages held for political purposes.

The day before the U.S. and Israel started the war, Secretary of State Marco Rubio named Iran as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention” and warned Americans not to travel to the country for any reason.

“For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end,” he said at the time.

The news of Karari’s release comes at a low point in relations between Washington and Tehran after the signing of a preliminary peace agreement in June.

On Wednesday, U.S. forces completed another round of strikes and fired missiles into an oil tanker moving toward Iran’s Kharg Island, U.S. Central Command said, after the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports. On Thursday morning, Iran attacked U.S. military assets in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, according to state media reports.

Days of retaliatory attacks this week have left the ceasefire agreement in tatters, as both sides battle for control over the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial shipping channel that carried around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies before the war began.

Genser thanked the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, a group that advocates for American hostages and wrongful detainees held abroad, as well as Diane Foley, the mother of American journalist James Foley, who was killed by the Islamic State militant group in 2014, for helping secure Karari’s release.

“In moments of celebration, it is crucial to remember that every victory is a team effort and countless people known and unknown work relentlessly to make it happen,” he wrote on X.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately reply to overnight requests for comment.

Susannah George and Suzan Haidamous contributed to this report.