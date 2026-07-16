Letters for Thursday, July 16

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Vote ‘yes’ on levies and bonds

Mr. Schlotfeldt tries but fails to make a convincing argument against levies (“Tighten the government’s belt,” July 8). According to him, homeowners are required to forego or limit other priorities to fund things like libraries, parks or schools. He lists food, medical, better cars and college among those priorities.

As a homeowner, I find this argument lacking. A glance at my property dashboard on the Spokane County SCOUT site shows that compared to 2023, we pay only $60 more this year. I have used the county’s levy estimator tool and discovered that approving the library levy will increase my annual property taxes by about $72 – while my last car note was $500/month.

I know that mine is not everyone’s experience, but unless your property taxes went up by many hundreds each year, while simultaneously not receiving any wage or benefit increases, I don’t see how Mr. Schlotfeldt’s claim is anyone’s reality.

Instead, I recognize it for what it is: a collection of vague statements that aims to scare us into voting against something that benefits all of us. I want all children in Spokane County to be well -educated and able to learn in safe environments. STA keeps us connected, libraries offer tremendous benefits to everyone, and the same is true for our parks. You just have to choose to use them.

So, if you find a levy or bond proposal on your ballot this year, please consider voting in favor of it, for your benefit, and ours.

Michaela Kelso

Chattaroy

Support for Dr. Pam Kohlmeier

Dr. Pam Kohlmeier is running for a seat in the Washington House, representing the 3rd Legislative District.

I’ve come to recognize the real threat we face as a nation, it’s the lack of honesty and transparency found in too many public servants.

I’ve come to see Dr. Pam as an authentic and deeply committed human being, committed to serving people first and last.

Dr. Pam worked as an ER doctor for four years in Chicago, she has a law degree from Gonzaga University, litigating on behalf of local patients, and has raised four children in Spokane.

She has suffered the tragic loss of a daughter, a trans child, through suicide, so she understands the deep pain and grief of losing a child.

She continues to work in the community to provide mental health support for others in need. She has the experience and she has the wisdom born out of that service to others.

Dr. Pam is the real deal. While attending Gonzaga, I learned about “servant leadership.” Dr. Pam fits the description of a “servant leader.”

We need her strength, honesty and wisdom as a public servant.

James H. May Jr.

Spokane

Vote for Hawk on Supreme Court

The August Washington Supreme Court primary between Michael Diaz and Jamie Hawk could impact the court’s ability to fairly judge important programs that support working people. While both have lengthy legal histories, Hawk has a record of consistently defending disadvantaged people and the common good. There are many examples throughout her career in all the attorney/judge positions she has held.

Diaz spent six years defending corporations/white collar criminals, going from one such position to another. His corporate orientation stood out when he, as an appeals court judge, made a pro-corporation decision (Freedom Vans case) that would have hurt low-paid workers. In violation of state law, his decision was overturned by the state Supreme Court. In another case (Wharton), he tried to force labor into arbitration, which almost always disadvantages workers, and which was also contrary to the law. Fortunately, the other two judges on the panel decided against Diaz and spared him another supreme court reversal. Other examples counter to labor interests could be offered from Diaz’s work as an attorney.

Jamie Hawk, a Superior Court Judge, has been defending those less able to defend themselves – not the rich and powerful. She began her career working in the U.S. Senate on immigration and violence against women law. She continued a path of public service as a federal public defender and a WA-ACLU attorney. Her career and employment choices have primarily been guided by making sure the law serves everyone. Vote Hawk.

John Alessio

Steilacoom, Washington