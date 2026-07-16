Location of several ‘suspicious’ fires near Edwall linked to two people suspected of arson

Fire investigators have linked two people to several suspicious fires in an area east of Edwall, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a trailer on a property in the 14700 block of South Ben Apple Road after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spokane County Fire District 3 crews arrived and extinguished the fire, according to the release. The sheriff’s office began investigating it as a possible arson.

One man and one woman were detained during the investigation. The sheriff’s office later arrested 61-year-old Georgia K. Williams on suspicion of second-degree arson. She initially told investigators she and the man were shopping when the fire was reported and asked a neighbor to watch the property before leaving. When she was questioned further because she was the last person to be seen at the trailer, she admitted to starting the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

She claimed the reasoning for starting the fire was “excitement,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office has not arrested the man. They have not linked Williams to the earlier fires in the area, according to the release.