Mead driver Maeden Plybon knows what it takes to win the Idaho 200. He’s ready to get back on top

Mead’s Haeden Plybon is photographed with his car at Stateline Speedway on Wednesday. He is the favorite to win the upcoming Idaho 200 stock car race. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Late model racing’s top teams and drivers descend on Stateline Speedway this weekend for the 27th Annual Idaho 200. Drivers to watch include NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick, who returns to the quarter-mile oval after winning his Stateline debut in June, while Mead’s Haeden Plybon looks to win again in one of the Northwest’s premier late model events.

The 22-year-old Plybon won the Idaho 200 in 2022 and followed with back-to-back runner-up finishes. Last summer, however, a disappointing performance in the Idaho 200 sparked a stretch of difficult races that continued into this season.

“The last year hasn’t been good, that’s for sure. We’ve had some tough runs and losing a car last month at Evergreen Speedway seemed like another blow. One thing I have worked on in this stretch more than ever is knowing we can bounce back from anything thrown our way. We’ll always have the best car out of our shop to race in an event like the Idaho 200. Most importantly, we’re going to keep focusing on what we can control and staying away from mechanical troubles and drivers who are out there trying to win races early without thinking of their choices and the consequences,” Plybon said.

Losing the team’s primary late model car in the Evergreen crash forced the Plybon and his crew to rely on its JOES Racing Products chassis. Built in the Northwest, several drivers have had success with the chassis since it made its full-time debut last season.

Plybon believes the JOES chassis gives his team a legitimate chance to contend this weekend.

“The JOES chassis has been great for the Northwest; it’s just an all-around diverse and user-friendly car. It reacts well to changes from the driver’s standpoint and has had speed everywhere we’ve taken it.”

Harvick held off Plybon and Tyler Herzog for June’s CARS Tour West Stateline win. Following Harvick throughout the race showed Plybon where his team needs to improve.

“We needed a little more speed, especially as the race goes on. Our car fell off too soon for the set-up and we’ll need to change some things this weekend to keep ourselves up front.”

A second Idaho 200 victory would be especially meaningful for Plybon in front of the hometown crowd, he said.

“It really would be a big win for our entire team. This is a great race with lots of buildup leading into the weekend. That makes it that much better to go out and perform in front of the hometown fans. The race has gained national attention and it’s awesome that it’s being held here at my home track. The car count will be awesome so the fans and racers will benefit from all the excitement.”

• • •

Plybon, Harvick and the drivers entered in the Idaho 200 will also be watching Ethan Ebert, one of the region’s hottest drivers. Ebert beat Harvick in the CARS Tour West Super Late Model race on July 4 at Tri-City Raceway. Ebert’s CARS Tour West Pro Late Model team leads the championship standings and Harvick praised him during his FS 1 weekly television show.

Ebert races for the famed Jefferson Racing stable in Naches, Wash. He began racing in Mini Baja dirt trucks at the age of 9. This is only his second season as a late model driver.

Originally from Tucson, Ariz., Ebert moved to Central Washington and works in the Jefferson Racing shop when he’s not racing. Competing against the region’s best drivers has been a whirlwind start to his career.

“I never knew Naches existed. It’s a learning curve and it’s made me a night and day better driver because I am working on the cars in the shop. Working on them teaches so much about the time put into the car and that has also helped my driving style. The critical thinking from behind the wheel and knowing how to explain adjustments has been huge. Every race car driver should have to learn how to work on their own stuff,” Ebert said.

Ethan Ebert celebrates his July 4 victory at Tri-City Raceway. (Amber Taylor/Elevate Racing Media)

Having West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame driver and crew chief Jeff Jefferson atop the pit box has helped Ebert transition seamlessly to late model racing

“The legacy the Jeffersons have built in motorsports is something I wasn’t familiar with when I got started. I was going to work with Hershel McGriff Jr., son of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Hershel McGriff, before he recommended Jeff who came to Tucson and watched me drive. Jeff saw something that day and from there we bought a car and began working with him. We’ve had a lot of good runs so far and this weekend we’re planning to keep that up.”

Ebert said patience will be critical during Saturday’s Idaho 200 main event.

“I’d like to run the first half keeping everything intact. You’ve got to stay out of the crap and be top five by the break. People want to get after in the first lap and that’s a hard part of the sport and I’ve got to keep the heart rate down in those laps to get where we want to be. For us the race really starts in the second half, but we need to be solid when we get there if we’re going to win the Idaho 200.”