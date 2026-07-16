Multi-venue partnership brings Rock the Block event to life

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Three local venues are combining forces to put Spokane music, art and local businesses on full display while looking to create a place for community connection as well.

Back in January, local musician Landon Spencer (who represents concert venues the Chameleon and Placeholder Studios) reached out to Hadyn Taylor (producer at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room) in hopes of discussing a joint effort event.

“We’re all trying to support the local scene as much as we can,” Spencer said. “We’re trying to grow the local scene, provide as many opportunities.”

The pair initially hoped to combine the strengths of all venues, such as the video production capabilities of Placeholder Studios, the live production crew of the Chameleon and the concert setting of the Listening Room. This gradually progressed into hosting their own block party.

“The more people we talked to, it was like wildfire, the response was so positive,” Taylor said. “It went from a modest block party to a full-on community music and arts festival, like a block party on steroids. This is so much more than a block party, there’s so many moving parts involved.”

In hopes of giving a gathering place to those already tapped into the local music and arts scene as well as an opportunity for newcomers to discover local artists, Rock the Block was born. In order to keep the Saturday event as cheap as possible, they partnered with local businesses and organizations – ranging from Spokane Public Radio and Art Salvage to Dry Fly Distilling and Seven Generations Innovation. As a result, the West Central event is free of charge.

“That’s been the most meaningful and uplifting part for me, just that everyone is really supportive, really collaborative, they want to help, they want to make it possible,” Taylor said. “Everyone just wants to help each other, everyone wants to see each other grow.”

Community activation is one major focus. Between art exhibits, local vendors and two live stages featuring local musicians such as Mister Sister, We R Decoys, Helmer Noel and Raj Saint Paul, they hope to provide a wide display of creative Spokane talent.

“Community is all around us, and you have to be willing to step outside your door and go find it,” Taylor said. “You have to be willing to get out and go find it, meet your neighbors, listen to some new music.”

Thanks to event sponsors, Rock the Block will be returning next year, accomplishing Spencer and Taylor’s goal of returning annually. With time, they hope to either hold the event multiple times throughout the summer, similar to farmer’s markets, or grow to one large, multiday festival, inspired by the likes of Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

Taylor said there could be potential to partner with another local event that happens to have the same name. The team was unaware of a Rock the Block multiconcert event being held by the Revolver, a bar in the Garland District, on Aug. 23. This resulted in communication between the two, but no bad blood.

“Honestly, I think this is kind of a happy accident, because we both could join forces in our pool of partners and maybe create some sort of bigger than both of our events type thing for next summer,” Taylor said. “In Spokane, everyone just wants to help each other out.”

Either way, the goal remains relatively simple: create a consistent gathering space for creatives and the community to embrace local art.

“It’s about how we can come together,” Spencer said. “Whatever the future holds for any of this, I think what I’m looking for is as much collaboration that can come out of it for all people involved. Get as many artists as many opportunities as possible, and if we consistently do that, maybe in the future we can build something like a big festival, you know, grass roots.”