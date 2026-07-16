Otis Orchards house fire displaces family

A home at 3322 N. Campbell Road caught fire and burned early Thursday morning, displacing two adults, three kids and five pets.

An Otis Orchards house fire displaced a family of five early Thursday morning.

Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a porch fire at 3322 N. Campbell Road around 2 a.m., according to a news release. A “heavy” fire was on the outside of the residence and extending into the attic when crews arrived.

The two adults, three kids, three dogs and two cats who lived in the house all evacuated and were uninjured, the release said. They reportedly told firefighters that they were initially alerted of the fire by their video doorbell and one of their dogs.

Fire crews extinguished the fire in around 20 minutes. The release said the fire was most likely caused by a failure in the house’s electrical system or “associated components.”

The family and pets are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross due to the damage to their house.

“The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind our residents that if you discover a fire outside your home, call 911 immediately, evacuate everyone from inside the residence and remain outside until firefighters determine it is safe to return,” the release said.