Severe flooding in central Texas persists, leaving one dead and many evacuated

By Mary Ella Hastings Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One person has died and rescues are underway as catastrophic flooding overwhelms the Hill Country, a little more than a year after the July Fourth floods killed more than 130 people in central Texas.

Up to 25 inches of rain has fallen in three days in central Texas, and the heavy rainfall continues. More than 46,000 people were under a flash flood emergency until 7 p.m. in Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt.

The deadly floods began on July 12, prompting Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, Abbott said more than 1,300 personnel from over 30 agencies had been activated, and more than 800 vehicles, 75 boats and 20 aircraft have been deployed. Texas Parks and Wildlife said game wardens had rescued more than 40 people, primarily in Uvalde County.

“Our primary focus right now and throughout the remainder of this torrential rain is saving lives,” Abbott said.

He also announced a disaster declaration for 59 counties in central Texas, and directed emergency response resources to be prepared for anticipated severe flooding.

The Guadalupe River in Center Point reached 37 feet in four hours before 6 a.m. Thursday. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office urged people shelter in place, due to hazardous conditions and rising water.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that one person had died in the Center Point vicinity.

TxDOT has closed Texas 39 from Ingram to U.S. 83 due to water on the road.

“All travel across Kerr County should be considered hazardous at this time,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller has declared an agricultural emergency, allowing the department to provide resources to help farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses recover from the widespread flood damage.