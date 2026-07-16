Singer-songwriter John Craigie brings Americana to Sandpoint

From staff reports

John Craigie is returning to the Inland Northwest with his mix of folk, Americana and comedy.

The singer-songwriter was born in Los Angeles and cut his teeth playing small venues and house shows in Santa Cruz. He released an array of songs on his own before his 2009 debut album, “Montana Tale.” Records like “October is the Kindest Month” and “No Rain No Rose,” released in 2011 and 2017 respectively, would follow.

Craigie has become known for his classic sound, storytelling abilities and energetic live shows that incorporate comedy as well. He is also known for songs like “I Am California,” “Laurie Rolled Me a J,” “Part Wolf” and “California Sober.”

Craigie’s career has consisted of frequent collaborations, such as those with Gregory Alan Isakov, Jack Johnson, Langhorne Slim and TK & the Holy Know-Nothings.

Coming off his latest project, “I Swam Here” released in February, Craigie will be performing in Sandpoint at the Panida Theater with Idaho’s own Bart Budwig. Tickets can be purchased through the venue website for $38.75.