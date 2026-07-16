Smoke settles across Spokane region leading to unhealthy air alert

Wildfire smoke drifted into the Spokane region overnight into Thursday morning, leading to unhealthy air alerts from monitors set up by the Spokane Clean Air agency.

The pollutant level sat at 168 as of 8 a.m., firmly in what is considered the unhealthy level category. The number is a measurement of fine particulate matter. As of 3 p.m. that same monitor in Spokane Valley registered at 62, which is considered the moderate level category. Daniel Butler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the time with the worst air quality for downtown Spokane was between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. when the pollutant level sat at 111, but conditions have noticeably improved over time. He even said there’s a reason for this steady improvement of air quality. It’s known as a temperature inversion.

In the morning, a layer of warm air acts like a giant lid and traps cooler air near the ground. This inversion prevents plumes of wildfire smoke from rising and blending with the atmosphere. As the day warmed on Thursday, Butler said the temperature inversion ceased to exist and the smoke was able to disperse, which is why the smoke was barely visible in the afternoon.

The reason for the hazy air Thursday morning could be a result of multiple wildfires to the north of Spokane, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Miranda Cote.

The Turner Hill fire, about eight miles north of Bonners Ferry, erupted Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. and is estimated to be around 250 acres, according to Jonathan Luhnow, the fire information duty officer with the Idaho Department of Lands. The fire prompted “Go” evacuations for the 3000 block of Turner Hill Road east to Highway 95, Holmes Road, Fleming Creek Road, Kings Row and Fawn Lane, according to a press release by the Idaho Department of Lands.

“Those evacuations kind of expanded south all the way down to the Moonshadow Road area,” Luhnow said. “Moonshadows in set, and then Turner Hill and the roads to the north are in go.”

Luhnow said they have three hand crews, with 20 crew members on each team, and all the rural fire districts helping out on the Turner Hill fire. A dozer, air support and more heavy equipment are also on the scene. Luhnow said around 3 p.m. that he has not heard an containment estimate.

Another fire near the Canadian border, known as the Upper Smith fire, is sitting at about 598 acres, according to Joshua Baker, a public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service. He said around 4 p.m. on Thursday that there are no evacuations in place and that the fire is zero percent contained. Close to 160 personnel have been assigned to the fire and includes everything from hand crews to air resources. Baker said that many of the resources that were working on the Upper Smith Fire were diverted Wednesday night and Thursday morning to help with the Turner Hill Fire.

“The majority of the smoke reaching Spokane is coming from the Turner Hill,” Baker said via email. “The Upper Smith Fire is putting up relatively little smoke in comparison. Turner Hill is in the valley bottom (Purcell Trench) and exposed to more wind.”

The smoky morning opens a possibly turbulent couple of days for the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and red flag warnings for much of Eastern Washington with the possibility of thunderstorms.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Butler said the National Weather Service’s monitor at the Spokane airport reached a high of 93 degrees. In Lewiston, temperatures reached 99 degrees, while Coeur d’Alene saw a high of 90. The Moses Lake area experienced 99 degree temperatures.

“The clouds that we have this morning and early afternoon put a slight lid on far eastern Washington, so it’s a little cooler (here compared to Moses Lake),” Butler said.

Thursday is expected to be followed by another hot day on Friday with temperatures hovering in the high 80s to low 90s across the region. Butler said the potential for wind doesn’t look too bad, with southwest winds expected to be around 10 mph in the Spokane region.

It could be much more volatile in the valleys and foothills of the eastern Cascades and Central Washington, particularly north central Washington, where the weather service forecast warns of pockets of storms that will bring hail and lightning. The wind gusts from these storms could hit 60 mph.

“Storms will be moving fairly quickly, so not a lot of rain will be coming out of them.”

But in Spokane, Butler said there’s only a 15 to 20% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday night, with the slim possibility of winds speeds reaching 40 mph.

The red flag warnings are in effect in Spokane from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to account for any potential thunderstorms. Some of the red flag alerts in Central Washington and North Idaho aren’t set to expire until 11 a.m. Friday morning.