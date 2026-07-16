Spokane Valley Trader Joe’s to open by Halloween

Spokane Valley will have a new store to find deals and buy treats at just in time for Halloween.

Trader Joe’s newest Spokane-Coeur d’Alene-area location should be ready in the fall, said project developer Don Gaube, the owner of Alamo Group. The store will take over the space formerly inhabited by Shopko, which closed in 2019, at 13414 East Sprague Ave. The 21,500-square-foot building is owned by Danville, California-based Coval SV LLC, property records show.

Renovations on the storefront have been ongoing for more than five months, Gaube said, and progress is “coming along well.” The group hopes to open the store before Halloween.

The Trader Joe’s will be around 15,000 square feet, he said, which is on the larger side of the typical store size. The boutique grocer’s stores are considerably smaller than its competitors. Trader Joe’s locations are typically 8,000 and 12,000 square feet, said Nakia Rohde, Trader Joe’s public relations manager. The average grocery store in 2025 was over 42,000 square feet, the Food Industry Association reported.

Alamo Group converted the store to meet the needs of the Trader Joe’s brand and upgraded utilities and structure to meet code compliance, according to the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

“The new store will strengthen the retail-anchor mix in the Valley, enhancing walk- and drive-in customer capture, and may serve as a catalyst for surrounding redevelopment or infill retail growth,” the website said.

The Spokane Valley location will be the fourth Trader Joe’s in the Inland Northwest. There are two locations in Spokane and one in Coeur d’Alene .