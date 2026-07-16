Stage Left Theater fundraiser production of ‘Next to Normal’ shakes stigma of living with mental illness

Elizabeth Theriault as Natalie, foreground, sings aside the cast of “Next to Normal,” a fundraiser in concert at Stage Left Theater through July 25. (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Alyssa Day is not one to cry, but when the actor saw a production of “Next to Normal” at Spokane Civic Theatre years ago, she couldn’t help but sob through the entire second act.

In short, it’s just that kind of show, a rock musical that juggles topics like grief, addiction, mental illness and the effect those issues have on a family.

Day had the opportunity to star in the show a decade ago when the since-closed Modern Theater and Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre collaborated on a production. Day admits she was probably too young to portray Diana, the matriarch of the Goodman family, who is in her early 40s, but she couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“It’s one of those shows that I want to do in any way possible, be involved with whenever I possibly can,” she said.

“Next to Normal” opens as Diana (Day), a mother with bipolar disorder, is waiting for her son (Josh White) to come home after he breaks curfew. Her daughter Natalie (Elizabeth Theriault) is also awake finishing her homework.

Eventually, Diana’s son returns home, and her husband Dan (Zach Zwanzig) wakes up, with the whole family getting ready for the day until a disoriented Diana attempts to make sandwiches everywhere in the kitchen, from the countertops to the floor.

After the confusion clears, Natalie, who has dreams of studying piano at Yale, heads to school where she begins practicing for an upcoming recital. There she runs into classmate Henry (Asa Wadden), and the pair bond over their love of music.

Diana then visits her psychiatrist Dr. Fine (Aaron Maddox, who also plays Dr. Madden), who prescribes her a variety of medications that come with unpleasant side effects. Dan, waiting in the car, mourns the state of his life and relationship with Diana, while, at home, Diana mourns the emotions she no longer feels because of her pills and ultimately flushes the medicine at her son’s urging.

Natalie and Henry soon start dating, and Henry joins the family for dinner. When Diana brings out a cake to celebrate her son’s 18th birthday, Dan reminds her that their son died as an infant and what she’s seeing is a delusion.

Diana, Dan and Natalie must work to find their “normal” while managing not only Diana’s bipolar disorder and treatments but also the grief they all feel.

“Next to Normal” features a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Stage Left’s production is led by director Rebecca Craven, assistant direct or Dominique Betts, music direct or Cedric Bidwell Williams and stage manager Jean Williams.

The show, presented in concert, is a fundraiser for the theater, with shows Friday through July 25.

Day is closer to Diana’s age this time around and feels like she now has the life experiences to better understand where Diana’s coming from as a mother. But Day grew up in a household with parents who live with mental illness, so she understands how Natalie feels too. Her spouse lives with schizoaffective disorder, so she also understands how Dan feels.

It’s that layering of life experiences that helps tell the story of “Next to Normal,” Craven said. She herself lives with depression and remembers the struggle of finding the correct medication and simply living life some days.

“It’s making that something that an audience can understand,” she said.

The musical is produced with no set pieces, minimal blocking and props, and a script that has been pared down to the most essential moments in between songs to let the story shine.

When the audience walks into the theater, there will be four chairs onstage, four music stands and a small box of props. As the show begins, Craven said the music stands become almost an extension of the emotions each character is feeling.

As the story continues, the music stands eventually disappear, as do the chairs and blocks used in the show.

“At the end of the show, it’s completely empty, and it’s just the actors up there with their voices,” Craven said. “It’s very powerful for what the story is telling.”

Performing in “Next to Normal” is cathartic for Day, as it details aspects of her adolescent and adult life, showing audiences the real-life struggles of someone living with mental illness. But she wants to make it clear that the show is more accurately about a family that is struggling, while one member of the family happens to have a mental illness.

“I’m able to show people the real-life struggles, and it helps get rid of that stigma very much so because you think ‘Someone with bipolar, they’re going to freak out at the store’ and all the stuff that we talk about in the show,” she said. “But also, she’s still just a mom, and she’s trying to make sandwiches. She’s just trying to do stuff. And the same with the husband and the daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend. They’re just trying to get through everything.”

After seeing that Stage Left was producing “Next to Normal,” a man living with bipolar disorder reached out and offered to chat with the cast about his experience. Craven said that was helpful for members of the cast who aren’t as familiar with the struggles the Goodman family experiences in the show.

Craven and Day recognize this story is not for everyone, because it’s difficult and emotional and touches on topics we often want to shy away from or sweep under the rug. But beyond the focus on mental illness, Craven said “Next to Normal” is ultimately about what each character has done with their grief or lack thereof.

With no elaborate costumes or big props in between the actors and the audience, Craven said the emotions the characters experience are going to feel that much more real in the intimate Stage Left Theater.

“It’s going to be a powerful experience for anybody who gets to come,” she said.