Washington Democrats split on vote to cut U.S. military aid to Israel

By Anumita Kaur Seattle Times

WASHINGTON – The Democrats in Washington state’s congressional delegation split Wednesday on a vote to cut U.S. military aid to Israel for the next fiscal year, mirroring a growing national rift within the Democratic Party over its long-standing support for the Jewish state.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced the largely symbolic amendment to a broader spending package for the State Department and other national security-related agencies. It failed but drew significant Democratic support, demonstrating a sharp shift within the party and the nation as Israel’s war on Gaza stretches into its third year. In all, 103 Democrats voted in favor of the measure, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; 98 Democrats voted against it, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Washington’s delegation was likewise divided. Reps. Adam Smith, Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall voted in favor of Massie’s amendment to cut aid.

“My vote reflects the need for a fundamental change in our approach to the far-right (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government – one that is long overdue,” Randall, of Bremerton, said in a statement. “That means no more additional funding for offensive weapons.”

Reps. Suzan DelBene, Rick Larsen, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Marilyn Strickland and Kim Schrier voted against, some of whom expressed concerns that the amendment would have jeopardized humanitarian aid.

“Today’s amendment would move us in the wrong direction by cutting humanitarian assistance and diplomatic aid,” DelBene, of Medina, said in a statement.

Larsen, of Everett, similarly criticized the effort as one that would halt critical attempts at brokering peace in the region. “I voted ‘no’ on a Republican amendment that would have prohibited any diplomatic, humanitarian, development or security funding related to Israel,” Larsen said.

Every Republican member of Congress, including Reps. Dan Newhouse, of Yakima, and Michael Baumgartner, of Spokane, voted against it, with the exception of Massie.

On the House floor, Massie said the $3.3 billion could instead be spent at home on U.S. roads, bridges and veterans’ needs. Massie recently lost his bid for re

-election after Trump backed his primary challenger.

Despite the amendment’s failure, its sizable support from Democratic lawmakers Wednesday shows notable discontent among the party’s voters on the United States’ relationship with Israel.

A spate of leftist candidates, stretching from Colorado to New York, has secured primary wins this year while running on platforms that challenged military aid to Israel. Some of these candidates unseated Democratic officeholders who had expressed support for Israel over many decades. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Senate primary candidate in Michigan, has been markedly critical of Israel in the highly watched race.

Smith’s vote in favor of halting military aid to Israel comes as two leftist candidates, with platforms promising to seek an end to aid to Israel, have launched long-shot challenges against him in Washington’s 9th Congressional District.

In a statement Wednesday night, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said his vote to block aid reflected his growing frustration with the Israeli government’s conduct of war.

Smith stressed he remains a supporter of Israel and recognizes the country’s security threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, which want to eliminate the Jewish state. “But Israel does not have to fight the way they have chosen to do so – a way that has caused enormous suffering and led to endless war,” he said.

Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, Smith said, including the humanitarian toll of the war and violence by Israeli settlers, had become increasingly indefensible.

“This was a very close vote for me,” he said. “But I have an obligation to try to get the attention of the Netanyahu government to force them to change their actions.”

Jayapal, who has frequently criticized the Israeli government throughout her five terms, said in a statement before the Wednesday vote that the United States has a “moral obligation to halt all weapons sales to the Israeli government.