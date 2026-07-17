Al Roker, Craig Melvin talk about ‘Today’ show security breach

Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Al Roker is embracing his “Today” show family after an intruder sneaked into NBC’s studios and hurled racial slurs at his co-host, Craig Melvin.

“A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc. We are both okay,” Roker wrote on Instagram Friday, marking his first public comments on the security breach at Studio 1A inside New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

The social media post also included a series of photos featuring Roker and Melvin.

“It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together,” he continued. “Like Craig said, ‘You come after one of us, you come after all of us.’”

The weatherman’s comments come a day after suspect Andrew Truelove entered the “Today” show’s studio by hiding behind an employee, who unknowingly used an ID to scan them both into a restricted area, according to an official complaint in the case. Once backstage, he reportedly sought out Roker, only to come face to face with Melvin in a stairway accessible only to employees. He demanded to know Roker’s whereabouts before calling Melvin the “n-word,” the complaint said.

Truelove was subsequently detained by a New York Police Department officer working a paid detail, and he is being held on $10,000 bond. He faces a count of burglary in the third degree as a hate crime and a count of menacing in the third degree as a hate crime.

Melvin also addressed the incident during a segment on the “Today” show Friday morning.

“You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A,” he said. “Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest, we are cooperating fully with NYPD as they investigate the matter and we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

NBC previously confirmed the security breach in a statement released Thursday, saying it “is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter.”