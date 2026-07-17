Amateur Tyson Arthur grabs Rosauers’ lead with 7-under 64

From staff reports

Amateurs and past champions occupied most of the top spots on the leaderboard after Friday’s opening round of the 39th annual Rosauers Open Invitational.

Amateur Tyson Arthur poured in 10 birdies, including two on his last four holes to offset a double bogey, capping a 7-under 64 at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Arthur, who played on a pair of Washington 4A State championship teams at Sumner High, leads by one over 2023 champion Conner Robbins, 2024 champ Andrew Von Lossow and Ryan Malby, pro at Iron Horse Golf Club in Whitefish, Montana.

Arthur, a University of Arizona student and president of the school’s club golf team, strung together four consecutive birdies at one point and posted five birdies on each side of the 6,255-yard layout.

Arthur bogeyed his fourth hole, the par-3 No. 13, and doubled the par-4 fifth, but he immediately responded with a birdie on No. 6 and closed his round with another birdie on No. 9.

Spokane amateur Von Lossow, who plays and practices regularly at Indian Canyon, had a clean scorecard with six birdies and no bogeys. Robbins, golf coach at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, also had six birdies and 12 pars.

Malby also was bogey-free in a round that included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

Rising senior Brayden Anderson, who helped Cheney High capture the 3A state championship in May, fired a 5-under 66. He joins former Eastern Washington Eagle Brian Thornton, a teaching pro at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent, Washington, and Eugene Country Club assistant pro Nicholas Watts two strokes behind Arthur.

Six players, including amateurs Owen Price, James Porter Jr., Burley Hildreth and Henry Kippenhan, sit three back after carding 4-under 67s.

Seven amateurs are in the top 13 entering Saturday’s second round in the 54-hole event.

Defending champion Daniel Campbell opened with a 2-under 69.