As Boise pushes for new passenger rail study, could the state catch on?

By Valentin Termite Idaho Capital Sun

Idahoans used to the hustle and bustle of cars, long intercity highways and crowded 5 p.m. traffic may one day see alternatives to their commute, as the City of Boise received a grant June 28 to search for financing opportunities on an intercity passenger rail route.

The more than $500,000 grant, dispensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Innovative Finance and Asset Concession Program, gives the city funds to contract with financial advisers that could devise a revitalizing funding plan for passenger rail.

Their target? The Pioneer Corridor: a historic intercity rail connection that once linked Portland, Boise and Salt Lake City. Since 1997, the corridor has remained shut down due to federal funding reductions. With the new grant, the city hopes part of it may one day be re-opened.

The intercity project, however, could take many years to complete. And the grant only mobilizes funding for an initial economic survey. What comes after, or the true possibility of establishing an intercity passenger line, is still uncertain.

That’s because budget concerns could stand in the way.

The state of Idaho does not have a dedicated revenue source to fund public transportation. Without it, the state holds little direct funding power over public transportation initiatives, let alone larger rail systems.

Cities end up relying on specific federal and state grants, like that received by the City of Boise, or local budget allocations to complete and run projects.

That’s despite feedback, received by entities like the state-funded Idaho Transportation Department or the Treasure Valley’s COMPASS organization, that show public support for passenger rail lines as a means of transportation.

“This (grant) is specifically to develop a financing and implementation strategy before we can even understand and ask questions of what our rail service looks like,” said Bre Brush, senior policy adviser for the city, in an interview with the Idaho Capital Sun clarifying the grant’s objective. “It’s about economic impact analysis, funding strategies, public-private partnership methods, things to help bring the project to reality.”

Still, Idahoans’ desire for passenger rail remains the ever-present backdrop to discussions around public transportation. The grant might be the first step in a long road to bring that forth.

Passenger rail networks are well-received by Idahoans

Although the Pioneer Corridor line would primarily target areas in the Boise, Caldwell, Nampa and Meridian region, it could become the second active passenger line in Idaho following the Amtrak station in Sandpoint. The line in North Idaho connects people with parts of Oregon, Washington, Montana and as far east as Illinois.

Progress on a passenger rail line connecting Boise to other cities could set a precedent for statewide public transportation projects – which the public seems to support, according to Idaho Transportation Department Senior Public Information Officer Megan Jahns.

In 2024, the Idaho Transportation Department asked the public for comment on its future train plans. Jahns said in an interview with the Sun that, although officials mostly sought perspectives on commercial lines, many respondents voiced support for more passenger opportunities.

The results of the department’s survey have not yet been published, but Jahns said it received about 3,300 total responses. Without citing precise numbers, she said the desire for passenger rail lines became a common theme for respondents.

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, known as COMPASS, Communication Team Lead Amy Luft said her organization has received similar feedback from the public. Compass brings together local governments to plan around transportation needs in the region.

It also directs where and how federal transportation funds will be spent in the Ada and Canyon counties, according to their website.

Last year, COMPASS officials set the expansion of commuter rail initiatives as their main focus for high-capacity transit in the region, as reported by the Idaho Statesman. The Pioneer line would fit within their area of activity.

Luft told the Idaho Capital Sun in an interview that communities, notably in Canyon County, expressed a “resounding yes” for initiatives related to commuter rail.

“We get a lot of comments from people saying that they would like to see broader passenger rail come back,” she said. “Even though we haven’t specifically asked about that, people are still telling us, so I know it has a lot of public support.”

A possible roadblock, as with other sought-after services in the state, comes in the form of budget limitations.

Missing funding source could pose a problem

Idaho railways operate through public-private funding models, whereby private companies own and run tracks, according to Jahns.

Because of this funding dynamic, cities collaborate with private organizations willing and able to support rail projects throughout their entire development cycle.

For Luft, a problem appears when that two-way partnership cannot be sustained over time.

“A very big issue is the lack of public funding,” she said. “We don’t have a dedicated source for public transportation, or the ability to have a dedicated source, and really to have a public-private partnership you need both sides.”

“I have heard interest from the private side,” she added. “That said, (for) anything like that you need initial funding to study and to build, but then (also) ongoing funding for operations, and that can often be the sticking point because (it) is a long-term commitment.”

Idaho’s lack of a dedicated funding source – meaning a consistent revenue stream budgeted specifically for transportation – can make it hard for localities to ensure operations beyond the first few years.

State agencies like the Idaho Department of Transportation take an administrative role instead, working “with private companies to ensure safety at crossings … adding gates and lights, or building bridges to carry traffic over the railroad,” Jahns said.

Organizations like COMPASS or Valley Regional Transit have been supportive of attempts to establish dedicated funding sources for public transportation in the past, such as a local option sales tax, according to Luft.

But discussions in the Legislature appear to lack momentum, especially in the context of proposed cuts to the Department of Transportation budget laid out by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year.

Amid growing budget cuts and a Legislature intent on austerity, it seems unlikely that lawmakers at the Capitol could push for a rail project funded primarily by state coffers. Without it, cities often must conduct more extensive analysis of possible funding mechanisms.

Legislature focused on ‘facilitating discussions between the folks that are negotiating’

The state’s mission, at least according to some in the legislature, lines up closer to an intermediary than directive role.

Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, and a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he had also heard from constituents about the desire for passenger rail.

Younger people in Canyon County particularly, he said, positively view any passenger rail system that might alleviate the traffic that has “tripled or quadrupled in the last couple of years.”

He also said legislators should be supportive of processes for establishing rail systems, like grant applications or public-private agreements, to take care of people’s needs.

However, Adams said he believed the state should not be the main actor funding projects, instead focusing on facilitating negotiations between localities and private companies.

“There’s enough demand from the private sector and from our localities, and there’s grants that are available, not just from the state, but federal grants that are out there and have been out there,” he said. “I know there’s a challenge to secure them, but as far as the state footing the lion’s share of the bill, no, I don’t think that’s our role.”

In coming years, Boise’s economic analysis will need to navigate these conditions as it seeks to promote new passenger rail opportunities.

Grant allows for research on financing opportunities

With the new funds available, the City of Boise will spend the next two years conducting its study.

According to the city’s grant application, the project will be broken into three phases: an initial launch, an economic analysis stage and a final roadmap including community engagement.

Consultants contracted through the grant will seek different capital funding avenues that may be employed for the project, such as other federal grants or private contributions.

If successful, the city’s application claims the service could create “safer and more sustainable alternatives” to existing car-centric infrastructure.

“The goal with this project has always been to keep moving it forward,” Brush said. “So we’ll continue to look for federal grant opportunities, we’ll continue to look at how local private businesses can be involved if they want to … we’re really excited to just keep moving it forward.”