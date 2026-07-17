Body found in Medical Lake identified as 47-year-old man

A body found Tuesday in Medical Lake was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as Joseph Njata, 47.

The office said Njata’s cause and manner of death are pending.

Someone reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday seeing what appeared to be a body in the lake, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s office news release Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies, Major Crimes detectives, the forensic unit and emergency operations/dive team responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday release that Njata’s death appeared not to be from a criminal act. The investigation into his death continues.

The medical examiner’s office said Njata died near the 1300 block of South Lefevre Street, which is on the south end of the lake where a park and beach are located.