Bryson DeChambeau controversy, historic scoring highlight second round of British Open | Notebook

From wire services

SOUTHPORT, England – The second round of the British Open was bookended by highs and lows.

After Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns both finished their rounds with eight birdies to end with 8-under 62s that tied the major championship 18-scoring record, Bryson DeChambeau was slapped with a two-stroke penalty for a rules violation. The penalty dropped DeChambeau from second place and a one-shot deficit to a tie for fifth place and a three-shot deficit at Royal Birkdale.

“The rules official said I improved my lie,” DeChambeau said to his associates as he left the scoring tent, according to a report from USA Sports.

Two of the three major winners from 2026 (Aaron Rai and Wyndham Clark) failed to make the cut, while the other one, Rory McIlroy, shot 3-under to get himself on the right side of the line.

DeChambeau may quitBryson DeChambeau thought he had finished Day 2 of the British Open in second place and just one stroke off the lead.

He apparently thinks that should still be the case – but it’s not.

After a lengthy, and at times animated, discussion involving DeChambeau, his caddie and officials, the U.S. golfer was assessed a two-stroke penalty that dropped him into a fifth-place tie and three strokes back.

Grant Moir, executive director of governance for The R&A, told reporters that DeChambeau was penalized “for inadvertently improving the area of his … intended backswing on the fifth hole when he was playing his second shot.”

Moir added that the penalty “applies even when the action is accidental, as it was in Bryson’s case.”

DeChambeau sent his tee shot 257 yards but far off to the right into tall fescue grass. He needed to step high to get to the ball but was able to hit it out of the area, eventually making bogey on the par-four hole. That score was later changed to triple-bogey, and DeChambeau officially finished the day at two-under 68.

“The player mustn’t move, bend or break any growing or attached natural object,” Moir said. “A player is allowed to fairly take their stance by taking reasonable actions to get to the ball and take a stance if in some situations that improves the condition affecting the stroke, but when doing so the player must take the least intrusive course of action to deal with the particular situation and is not entitled to normal stance or swing.”

At one point during his discussion with Moir, DeChambeau appeared to state that he might not play the next day. He did not speak with reporters afterward, other than to say he thought he played great and that he was going to hit balls on the driving range.

His agent, Brett Falkoff, said DeChambeau was told he was “not careful enough walking around a sensitive area,” adding that his client “certainly feels he was unfairly penalized.”

Asked if DeChambeau would play Saturday, Falkoff said, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Rahm receives warning

Jon Rahm was issued an official code of conduct warning after launching his club into the ground following a wayward tee shot.

The Spaniard, who bounced an iron into the tee box on the 15th hole, was informed by an official that he had avoided any further penalty.

Rahm was raging during a frustrating run on the back nine of Friday’s round but regained his composure to finish on 4 under, four shots behind leader Lucas Herbert.

Rahm’s club throw will inevitably draw comparisons with other recent incidents, including when Joaquin Niemann was given a two-shot penalty at the U.S. Open for similar behavior.

Niemann’s actions were not caught on camera but were subsequently deemed “serious misconduct.”

The R&A had three options to consider when addressing Rahm’s actions: to hand out a two-shot penalty, disqualify him or issue a warning. They chose the latter.

Historic lows

Six days after the LPGA’s Haeran Ryu carded the lowest round in major championship history, an 11-under 60 at the Amundi Evian, Lucas Herbert had a chance at another piece of history at Royal Birkdale.

Herbert’s 5-footer for 61, however, didn’t drop. The Aussie had to settle for a 62 on Friday at the British Open, tying the men’s major championship record. About 30 minutes later, Sam Burns holed out for birdie from the bunker on the 18th to make it a pair of 62s on Day 2 in Southport, England.

A total of seven players have shot 62 in the men’s game, and this is the not the first time it has been done on the same day.

Lowest rounds in a major championship history: