Campaign cash: Baumgartner dominates fundraising while Conroy and Powell have most among challengers

Elections aren’t always decided by who has the most money, but it certainly helps.

With only weeks left to go before the Aug. 4 primary, only five of the 12 candidates running to represent Eastern Washington in Congress have raised an appreciable sum – and Congressman Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, has twice as much cash the next four candidates combined.

The fundraising data released Wednesday by the Federal Election Commission helps clarify which campaigns are gaining momentum, losing it and, in a few cases, relegated to long-shot bids. Voters started receiving ballots this week and are getting the chance to weigh in on which two people should compete in November, but donors have been speaking with their wallets for the past two years.

With roughly $1.9 million raised by the end of June, Baumgartner already has raised more money than he had by the end of his first run for the office in 2024. He still has a long way to go to start putting up the numbers his predecessor could raise. Former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers raised upward of $6 million by her last election in 2022 – but his campaign chest easily eclipses those of his opponents.

Democrat Carmela Conroy, who faced Baumgartner in the 2024 general election and is trying her hand again this year, has raised roughly $390,000. That’s also an improvement over her fundraising two years ago, yet it’s even further behind Baumgartner’s campaign cash than in 2024, when Baumgartner was only one of six Republicans vying to replace McMorris Rodgers.

Conroy’s fundraising doesn’t seem to be significantly accelerating as the primary approaches; she had raised more than $300,000 or her total by the end of March.

Independent Nate Powell, meanwhile, is picking up the pace. He had raised over $320,000 by the end of June, more than half of which was received in the past three months.

Far behind, Democrats David Womack and Bajun Mavalwalla have raised roughly $126,000 and $100,000, respectively. Both have roughly doubled their campaign cash in the last three months.

Democratic candidate Kevin Fagan, by far the youngest in the race at 27, has managed to excite many young voters, particularly in the city of Spokane, with an unabashed progressive campaign. Those supporters don’t seem to have deep pockets, however.

Indeed, if Fagan’s war chest was the annual salary of a single adult, they would qualify for food stamps in Washington state. With less than $27,000 raised after months of campaigning, Fagan will have to rely largely on word of mouth to get his campaign over the top in August.

Ann Marie Danimus was one of the best fundraisers in her last run for Congress two years ago. This time, she’s one of the worst. According to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission, she’s received two donations in the last three months, one of which is $4,000 she donated to herself.

Former military attorney Richard Freudenberg, a Democrat, has shown a relatively rapid pace of fundraising, given he jumped into the race at the last legal opportunity. He raised roughly $33,000 in roughly six weeks, more than either Fagan or Danimus, candidates who have been in the race for months longer.

Independent candidate Matthew Hayes has raised less than $5,000. The remaining candidates – independents Kyle Usrey and Andrew Bartleson and Democrat Mike McGarr – report no fundraising, though candidates who’ve received less than $5,000 are not legally required to report.