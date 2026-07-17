Concert series in Hays Park free for families

Dave Olson, on drums and Tim Snodgrass will perform at the free concert series at Hays Park. (Courtesy)

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

If you’re looking for something to do during the end of July, Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave., is giving a free family-friendly concert series.

Titled “Music Under the Oaks at Hays Park,” it features bands playing songs from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

On Friday, duo Tim Snodgrass and Dave Olson perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Snodgrass expressed his excitement for the concert series.

“Dave and I have always enjoyed playing music at Hays Park … It is most definitely a jewel that the neighborhood can be proud of,” Snodgrass wrote via text. “We’ve played there roughly seven years. The fact that they keep us coming back, you must be doing something right.”

Snodgrass said he specifically enjoys playing under the oak trees in the Bemiss Neighborhood.

“Music has always been part of my life … I played for myself with many years and friends at get-togethers, but when I turned 40 years old, I was invited to play at a bar/restaurant, and I was hooked ever since.”

On July 24, Jerry-Rigged & the Humes play from 6 to 7 p.m.

“We’ve played this concert for the last four or five years,” Jerry Unruh said. Unruh recently retired from his job as the executive director of the Hillyard Senior Center but still receives support from his former clientele when he performs with his band.

The goal of the Hays Park concert series is to create community involvement, Snodgrass added.

“To make this community a better environment, and to have a sense of community,” Snodgrass said.