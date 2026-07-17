England, France disappointed to play for World Cup bronze but say they have a ‘duty’ to win

By Adam Lichtenstein South Florida Sun Sentinel

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The English and French teams wish they were not in South Florida this weekend.

They would prefer to be in New York, preparing to play in the World Cup Final. Instead, they will play in the Bronze Final at Miami Stadium (aka Hard Rock Stadium) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the day before the championship match.

“Nobody of these players, nobody of the French players wants to play this match,” English coach Thomas Tuchel said after losing to Argentina in the semifinal. “They want to play in the Final. We gave everything to be in the Final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is.”

The French coach, Didier Deschamps, agrees.

“I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It is a third-place playoff,” Deschamps said. “The players, the staff and I have a duty to give it all and reach this last objective. Less important than winning a Final, but we’re here. The English team doesn’t want to play. We don’t either. But there is an objective.”

Although both sides are disappointed to be ending their World Cup runs in Miami, there are still benefits to playing in the third-place match. The winner will benefit in the FIFA rankings and will win $2 million more than the loser. Star French striker Kylian Mbappe is only one assist behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

There is also pride to play for. Finishing in third would be England’s second-best performance in a World Cup, trailing only its 1966 championship. A third-place finish would be France’s fifth-best result in the World Cup. France has won two World Cups (1998, 2018) and finished as runner-up twice (2006, 2022); it finished in third place in 1958 and 1986.

“As French players for this team, many players would have loved to play and compete in this game,” French center back Ibrahima Konaté said. “I’m not saying it’s easy. … It’s true that, given the aim and objective we had, we wanted to play the Final. But we are still representing France. And it is the dream of many people to wear this shirt, this jersey, and sing ‘La Marseillaise.’ So we need to respect the jersey we’re wearing.”

The lineups Tuchel and Deschamps pick for Saturday’s match will likely differ from their usual lineups. Deschamps said Mbappe, the French superstar, is available but did not say if he would play.

“Some players might play. Others … due to personal reasons, won’t play,” Deschamps said. “I don’t want to betray any discussions I’ve had with the players. I do not have all the elements. But yes, I will substitute some players.”

Saturday’s match will be the last in Deschamps’ decorated career with the French national team. The former French national team player and Juventus standout has been the French coach since 2012, winning one World Cup and finishing second once. He announced that he would not extend his contract after this World Cup.

Deschamps has coached more World Cup matches than any other coach in history (27, including the upcoming third-place match) and has the most World Cup wins (20).

“I would like to thank (Deschamps), his staff, everyone who accompanied him during the World Cup,” Konaté said. “It has been a long path for him. He carried many French players. We’ve had some disappointing moments, but he brought a lot of joy.”