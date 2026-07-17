English Point trails in North Idaho are back open | Field Reports

From staff reports

Trails at the English Point Recreation Area near Hayden Lake are back open after extensive work to clear fallen trees.

The Forest Service announced the reopening on Wednesday, saying in a Facebook post that all logging operations were complete.

English Point was one of several areas of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests that were wrecked by high winds this winter and spring. Nearly 200 acres of trees fell there, a Forest Service official said in April.

A commercial logging operation took place at the recreation area in late June to clear out the trees.

Also this month, the Forest Service reopened the Spruce Tree Campground on the upper St. Joe River. It was also beat up by windstorms.

The Forest Service is urging campers and hikers on the St. Joe River Trail to be careful, as more wind damaged trees could be out there.

Construction project closes part of Seven Mile Road

A road closure on Seven Mile Road will have some hikers and bikers taking a detour for a good chunk of the summer.

On Monday, Seven Mile Road closed from Highway 291 to the Seven Mile Bridge. The closure is expected to last through Aug. 31, according to Evergreen East.

Access to trails on the west side of the river there will only be available by taking Inland/Old Trails Road to Seven Mile Road.

The Spokane County Travel Impacts webpage says crews are sealing cracks in the road.