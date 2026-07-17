FAA returning ticketing authority to Boeing for 737 MAX, 787 planes

By David Shepardson Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration told Congress on Friday it will allow Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for all 737 MAX and 787 airplanes starting next week, a significant milestone for the U.S. planemaker as it ramps up production.

The FAA told Congress the “decision follows months of thorough data and safety review demonstrating consistent production quality and reflects the FAA’s confidence in Boeing’s ability to issue airworthiness certificates under FAA oversight,” according to an email seen by Reuters.

The FAA revoked Boeing’s right to approve individual MAX planes in 2019 after a second fatal MAX crash in Ethiopia, and for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 due to production quality issues.

Boeing did not immediately comment.