Lamine Yamal is an artistic ‘genius’ in search of his World Cup masterpiece

Spain's Lamine Yamal captivated the world when he made his first-team debut before his 16th birthday. Three years later Yamal hasn't found his moment at this World Cup, but has all the talent to do so in the final. (Getty Images)

By Jack Lang The Athletic

It was one of those lines that sounded like nothing but said it all, a mission statement hiding in plain sight.

“It’s about being calm,” he said. “When I’m in the area with the ball, I decide what happens.”

This was back in March. Lamine Yamal had just scored the first hat trick of his career, for Barcelona against Villarreal. He was talking about his second goal, a miniature masterpiece, equal parts poise, technical mastery and matador swagger. He was also providing a crib sheet for understanding his entire game, maybe even his personality.

Being calm. Being in complete control. Knowing it. These are not the only things that have made Yamal the best young footballer in the world – possibly even the best footballer in the world full stop – but they get you a decent way there.

A lot of the rest you can fill in with your eyes. Yamal, who turned 19 on Monday, is not one of those players whose talent needs decoding. It is right there on the surface, loud and proud, daubed in primary colors. To watch his best moments – the mazy dribbles, the heart-stopping passes played with the outside of his boot, the growing portfolio of emphatic finishes – is to quickly understand why his Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente, believes the winger has been “touched by God’s wand.”

On Sunday, Yamal will play in the World Cup final. It could be a coronation. A passing of the baton, too, given that it will almost certainly be Lionel Messi’s final match on this stage. The parallels between Yamal and Messi, not to mention their unlikely shared history, only add to the occasion’s resonance.

Yamal, though, will take it all in his stride. He is still a teenager but he is already used to this – the pressure, the circus, the searing heat of the spotlight. Being calm. Being in complete control. Knowing it. Then going out and showing what he can do.

Thierry Henry, the former Barcelona and France forward, put it nicely in an interview with Marca in May. “That kid plays like he’s back in his neighborhood,” he said.

Yamal was raised in Rocafonda, a working-class area of Mataro, just up the coast from Barcelona. His father painted buildings. His mother was 16 when Yamal was born. The two of them separated a couple of years later. Yamal grew up in a loving home but not an affluent one.

“When you’re young, sometimes you want things and can’t have them,” he told Spanish newspaper El Pais last month. “So you learn to accept that your life is like that and to appreciate everything your parents do. Seeing my mother struggle, seeing her try everything to make me happy … all of it made me grow up earlier.”

Yamal honed his skills on the concrete court near his house – he likes to say that is the last place he felt fear while playing football – and was picked up by Barcelona at 7. At 12, he moved into accommodation at the club’s feted La Masia academy.

There are videos of him in those early years. Yamal is a little dot of a boy in most of them. His ability on the ball stands out, but so does his clarity: he understood the game, the way it contracted and expanded around him. “The best and most remarkable thing about him is his football intelligence,” former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes once told ESPN. “He is an all-round footballer.”

Xavi, the club’s first-team coach between 2021 and 2024, agreed. He invited a 15-year-old Yamal to train with the senior squad during the 2022-23 season. “You could already see something different, something special,” Xavi told the Athletic recently. “He made excellent decisions. He rarely made mistakes.”

Yamal made his first-team debut in April 2023, two and a half months before his 16th birthday. It was the start of a joy ride. Yamal made his first Barcelona start that August, played (and scored) for Spain in September, signed a new contract with a €1billion (£850m; $1.1 billion buyout clause in October, and netted his first club goal a week later.

He left behind a trail of destruction and records: youngest starter for Barcelona, youngest league goal scorer for Barcelona, youngest player to play for Barcelona in El Clasico. Then, after enchanting Spain, he went to the European Championship and cast his spell over the entire continent.

Yamal set up a goal against Croatia. Then he set one up against Georgia. Then he set one up against Germany. Before the semi-finals, Adrien Rabiot warned him that he would have to do more against his France team. Yamal posted a gnomic message on social media – “Only speak when it’s time to say checkmate” – and then scored a sublime goal as Spain ran out 2-1 winners.

”I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” said France great Zinedine Zidane, who has seen plenty. De la Fuente called it “a touch of genius”. “The bigger the challenge, the more Lamine steps up,” said Xavi.

It is worth noting that they were not just talking about his strike. He also put in a defensive shift, chasing France full-back Theo Hernandez the entire match. He is an entertainer but he is also a grafter, someone who knows that he has to put the work in. “I hold on to his defensive commitment, the support he gave team-mates, how he closed off spaces, the oxygen he gave us,” Spain midfielder Rodri said after the game.

Until that point, for all the excitement, Yamal had been a promise. The France game rocketed him to a new level, and beating England in the final added a bit more gas. Comparisons with Messi became de rigueur. The commercial deals stacked up, as did the headlines, the scrutiny.

De la Fuente was clear about the need to protect him. Yamal has spoken about being recognised on the street at 13, the privations of fame accrued before puberty. He took school work with him to the Euros in Germany. By the time the tournament was over, he was famous in all four corners of the globe.

It is to Yamal’s great credit that the last two years have gone relatively smoothly. There have been a couple of wobbles, concerning references to “my internal abyss” in online posts, and scrutiny of his private life. The overall picture, though, has been of a young man getting to grips with everything being thrown at him – and doing so with a certain level of panache.

”Honestly, I don’t know if I would have been able to cope as he does,” Spain left-back Marc Cucurella told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE in June. De la Fuente feels the same. “Lamine puts up with a brutal media pressure and makes very few errors,” he told the Guardian before the World Cup.

On the pitch, there have been peaks and troughs. There were his performances against Inter in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 Champions League, so good that Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi described him as “a phenomenon born every 50 years”. He came second in the Ballon d’Or voting and wears Barcelona’s No 10 jersey, previously occupied by Messi, Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona. There have also been a couple of difficult periods, with his form and his body letting him down.

Yamal did not play between April 22 and Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde. He started the following match, against Saudi Arabia, but came off at halftime. Against Portugal, in the round of 16, he completed 90 minutes for the first time at this tournament.

He is more mature than the player we saw two years ago. He looks stronger, too, having grown into his own frame. It is also completely fair to say that he has not yet fully turned it on this summer. There have been flickers, little moments of inspiration, but nothing concerted. This is not to say that he has played poorly or that the mere idea of him doesn’t terrify opponents. It is just that the bar, with Yamal, is high.

He seems to know it, too. “Bit by bit, I am feeling more like myself, getting the runs I need, the dribbles,” he told reporters after the last-32 win against Austria. He seemed to be getting there against Belgium in the quarterfinals and in the semifinal success against France. But there remains a nagging doubt, only strengthened by his absence from training on Thursday. If he is to light up the final, it might be through gritted teeth.

Football’s relentless news cycle has a funny way of normalizing things. It does so at breakneck speed, too. One minute, we’re experimenting with five substitutions instead of three; the next, it’s not even a debate.

Yamal is 19. He is still young but no longer ridiculously so. He has been around for four years. The novelty has worn off a bit. You could argue that he is already entering the middle chunk of his career, which is simultaneously grossly unfair on him and a testament to the speed of his ascent.

The graph below rams home the point. Yamal already has 32 international caps, almost twice as many as Pele – the high watermark for teenage kicks – had at the same age. Diego Maradona had 12, Messi 10. Cristiano Ronaldo had only played twice for Portugal.

Pele and Maradona played in different eras – the Brazilian and Argentine club football calendars do not align with today’s reality in Europe. Compared to Ronaldo and Messi, however, Yamal has played an extraordinary amount of football, once his appearances for Barcelona are factored in.

It is no great surprise, given the above, that his goalscoring numbers also dwarf those of Messi and Ronaldo when they were his age.

These statistics carry a warning encoded in them. Yamal has already done enough that we can stop worrying about him becoming a lost prodigy, but he may yet fit into a related category: players who burst onto the scene early, maintain their level for a decade but then also fade early, the wear and tear – physical, mental – taking its toll. Not many footballers playing senior football at 16 are still relevant at 30, let alone 35 or 40.

That is something Yamal will have to navigate. One advantage of starting fast, though, is that you can keep your to-do list manageable. He has already been a European champion. This weekend, he could become only the ninth teenager to win the World Cup. We are not in Pele territory here – he was only 17 when Brazil won the 1958 edition, scored six times in the tournament and had 22 international goals to his name at Yamal’s age – but if Spain do beat Argentina, his CV is going to start looking pretty imposing.

De la Fuente does not like the Messi comparisons. “We have to let him follow his own path,” the Spain manager said before the Saudi Arabia game. He did, though, put Yamal in the class of “geniuses, like (Salvador) Dali or Michelangelo”.

“They’re different,” De la Fuente said. “They feel comfortable in extreme circumstances. What we think is exceptional, they consider normal.”

On Sunday, Lamine Yamal will walk onto the field in New Jersey. His hair will be held in place by a headband that has his old Mataro zip code written on it. He will be calm. He will be in complete control. He will know it.

And then, with the world watching, he will try to paint another masterpiece.