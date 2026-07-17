Lightning strike causes Spokane Valley house fire

A lightning strike sparked a Spokane Valley house fire Friday morning.

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. to 8711 E. Boone Ave. near North Sargent Road after multiple 911 callers reported hearing a loud boom and seeing a lightning strike, according to a department news release.

When they looked outside, they saw smoke coming from the roof of a nearby home. Callers reported white smoke coming from the attic before flames became visible through the roof.

Fire crews found smoke and fire showing from the roof of the single-story home. They upgraded the incident to an active fire, bringing additional firefighters and resources, including Spokane firefighters to the scene.

The homeowner, who was alerted by a neighbor, evacuated and was not injured. No firefighters were injured.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes. The fire caused significant damage to the attic and roof, and the home sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

Spokane Valley fire investigators determined lightning caused the fire.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reminded residents that lightning can ignite hidden fires in attics, walls and roofs. Even if there are no visible flames immediately after a lightning strike, homeowners should call 911 if they notice smoke, smell something burning or observe any other signs of fire.