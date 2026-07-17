Messi defies age and critics, carrying Argentina to World Cup final vs. Spain

By Michelle Kaufman Miami Herald

They said Lionel Messi made a big mistake leaving soccer’s cathedrals in Europe three years ago to sign with a fledgling Inter Miami team that sat in last place in Major League Soccer and played at a temporary stadium.

Sure, MLS would benefit greatly by signing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and captain of the defending World Cup champion Argentina team, but Messi’s game would suffer, critics said.

He wouldn’t be challenged. His motivation would diminish. He would sell shirts, fill stadiums, collect paychecks and coast to the 2026 World Cup, they predicted. When it arrived, he would be 39, no longer in peak form, and maybe not even guaranteed a starting role.

Those skeptics could not have been more mistaken. Messi has not lost an ounce of motivation. He is as hungry as ever. Maybe more, as Argentina aims to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil 64 years ago.

Three years to the week after scoring a dramatic game-winning free kick in his Inter Miami debut, Messi is the brightest star at this World Cup, defying age, rewriting the record books, rescuing Argentina time and time again and carrying the Albiceleste on his 5-7 frame to Sunday’s final against Spain, the country where he made his name with FC Barcelona.

Heading into the final weekend of the tournament, Messi led the Golden Boot race over talented players far younger, but now trails by two after France’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice Saturday to raise his total to 10.

When he isn’t scoring, he is orchestrating Argentina’s attack and inspiring his teammates, who so clearly want to win this Cup not only for their country, but for their captain. Messi ran 5.2 miles during the semifinal win over England, the most he has run the entire tournament. When he runs, his teammates feed on his energy.

Every time Argentina had the odds stacked against it, when it seemed there was no way to win, Messi stepped up and left opponents and spectators dumbfounded with his brilliant movement with the ball, his ability to maneuver in tight spaces, his clinical finishes and pinpoint passes to teammates’ feet and foreheads.

England went ahead of Argentina in the 55th minute of their semifinal, but Messi found another gear and set up both late goals to break England’s hearts and keep Argentina’s run alive.

“At the end of the day, it’s that man (Messi) that decides the biggest games in the biggest moments,” said FOX analyst Stu Holden. “His country has counted on him, and boy has he delivered.”

Thierry Henry, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona and now calls games for FOX, added: “I’ve seen him in training … when the coach doesn’t call a foul, the coach was like ‘stop complaining’ when the ball went out. Then you look in his eyes and he switches. He goes and gets the ball and scores three goals in a row by robbing the ball off you.

“He’s just unstoppable when he goes into that mood. When his team needs him, he raises his game, a guy who played 120 minutes the other day, gets the ball and tries to dribble past everybody … wow. He writes history with his feet.”

Messi called the comeback win over England “a very happy day for all Argentinians,” adding, “Thank God we were able to do it. During the anthem, we started to feel different and special things.”

This is expected to be the final World Cup game of his storied career, and he does not want to go out with a loss. He also has a personal motivation to take home the trophy, as his father, Jorge, is recovering from an undisclosed illness, which has brought him to tears a few times during the tournament.

Win or lose against “La Roja” at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, Messi has cemented his legacy as the greatest player in the modern era.

Among the World Cup records he now holds: Most goals scored (21). Most assists (12). And most consecutive World Cup games scoring a goal (nine). He is one of three players to play in six World Cups, along with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. He is also the second player in history to play in three World Cup final matches, joining Brazil’s Cafú.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente recalled at his pre-final news conference on Friday the first time he saw Messi play in person. It was about 25 years ago. Messi was playing for Barcelona’s youth team and De La Fuente was on the coaching staff of Sevilla’s youth team.

“We were playing the Kings Cup against Barcelona, and I had heard about this guy named Lionel Messi, so I said, ‘Let’s man mark him,’ ” De La Fuente said. “In the 70th minute we were 0-0 and we subbed that player out and Messi scored four goals. So, we must pay close attention to him.”

Messi’s legacy crosses over to other sports.

Greek-Nigerian NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed with the Miami Heat last week, was asked to comment on Messi’s World Cup performance.

“Seeing that [semifinal], we witnessed greatness,” he said. “Messi might go down as one of the best athletes of all time. He’s up there with Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, [Novak] Djokovic, Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt. At the end of the day, when you see that, you get inspired. You definitely get inspired to take care of your body, to keep on doing the right thing for your team.”

Every time it seems Messi can’t pull out any more surprises, he does. Over, and over, and over again. Masterclass after masterclass.

He might be a year shy of 40, but Messi is playing and celebrating like a joyful child in his backyard during the World Cup, hopping up and down with his teammates after victories, singing at the top of his lungs.

He looks comfortable and at home, which was part of the master plan when he came to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. He has had three years to get accustomed to American stadiums, time zones, weather and the U.S. way of life.

In the process, he expanded his brand in the United States, becoming a crossover star who advertises Michelob Ultra and Lays potato chips in Super Bowl commercials.

Sunday, he has a chance to lift a World Cup trophy on American soil, in his second adopted country, to wrap up an unparalleled career with a Hollywood ending.

Only Spain can change the script.

Scaloni continues to marvel at Messi.

“He is the best footballer the world has ever seen and being able to reach a final at 39 years of age is something unbelievable,” Scaloni said on Friday night. “Enjoy him. We miss (Diego) Maradona, but Messi is still with us. He is the legend and together with his teammates they are achieving things that in the past were thought unthinkable.”

The coach was then asked if there’s any chance Messi could be back for the 2030 World Cup at age 43?

He smiled and replied: “What do I know? Ask him. I don’t have the foggiest idea. He doesn’t stop surprising us.”