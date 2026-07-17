Motorcyclist killed in Moscow crash

A 43-year-old Moscow, Idaho, motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by an SUV Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow, according to Idaho State Police.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt identified the motorcyclist as Bradley Kammeyer. Mabbutt wrote in an email that Kammeyer died of chest injuries and multiple fractures.

Idaho State Police troopers were dispatched just after 6:10 p.m. to the crash involving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 and a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to an ISP news release.

The Toyota driver, an 87-year-old Moscow man, was driving north on the highway and was turning on Estes Road when he struck the southbound motorcyclist.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Kammeyer, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, troopers said. The Toyota driver was medically cleared at the scene.

Highway traffic was blocked for about three hours. ISP is investigating the crash.